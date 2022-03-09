A Formal Horse added to A Brave New World all dayer at the Robin

A Formal Horse join Cyan, Omega Point, Ms Amy Birks and White Sail for new prog all dayer at the Robin in April

A press shot of a formal horse
Southampton prog rock quartet A Formal Horse have been added to have been added to the Robin all day event A Brave New Day on April 24 which is headlined by the reformed Cyan and also features new prog outfit Omega Point, Ms Amy Birks  and folky prog outfit White Sail.

"We are delighted to announce the last, but not least, band to complete the A Brave New Day lineup, which is to be held on the 24th April 2022 at The Robin 2 in Bilston," the organisers say. "Please welcome the incredible A Formal Horse. We’re just so pleased with the way this lineup has evolved. We set out to bring a 'something for everyone' lineup, and I think that has been achieved."

A reformed Cyan will be making their live debut. The band released their new album, For King and Country, through Tigermoth Records last September. Omega Point have just released their debut album A Great Escape, while Ms Amy Birks will release her second solo album, In Our Souls, in June.

A Formal Horse released their own second album, Meat Mallet, last year.

Tickets for A Brave New Day are priced at £17.50 in advance and £22 on the door.

Cyan

