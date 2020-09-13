A Formal Horse announce new album for early 2021

Southampton prog rock quartet A Formal Horse have announced that they will release their second album, Meat Mallet, in early 2021.

It's the follow-up to the band's acclaimed debut Here Comes A Man From The Council With A Flamethrower which was released in 2019 and was recorded during the summer with producer Rob Aubrey (Big Big Train, IQ) Meat Mallet features 12 songs, all co-written by the band remotely over the past few months. The album will be available on CD, vinyl and in high-quality download formats, with a pre-order date to be announced in the coming weeks.

With the band’s 2020 live appearances cancelled due to the current pandemic, fans can follow the band’s progress – and hear exclusive teasers from the forthcoming release – on A Formal Horse’s social media channels.

“We’d wholeheartedly like to thank everyone out there who has supported the band to date – it’s only because of the passion that the music community have shown that we we’re able to do this again," the band say. "May All Beings Be Happy!”