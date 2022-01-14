Trending

Cyan and Omega Point make live debuts at new Robin all dayer

By ( ) published

UK melodic prog rockers Cyan and Omega Point team up for April live show

Cyan
(Image credit: Press)

Robert Reed's revamped Cyan and Matt Cohn's latest outfit Omega Point will both make their live debuts at a new all day prog show, A Brave New Day, at Bilston's Robin venue on April 24, with both bands performing their new albums in full. More band's will be announced in due course.

Cyan, who released their new album For King And Country last September, were forced to pull out of last year's Summer's End due to Covid, while Omega Point will release their debut album A Great Escape on February 5.

"We have had a great reaction to the album, and now we’re really looking forward to playing it live," enthuses Reed. "Everybody has found it hard over the last two years not being able to promote each album, so it's gonna be exciting to get back out in front of an audience. It's gonna be a great line up."

"Two years in the making, two years of waiting but it'll all be worth it," adds Cohen. "With Omega Point's debut album ready for release, the booking of shows seemed a long way off so to have this in the diary with my old Magenta sparring partner, is just a great way to start the year. Two bands, two debut albums played in their entirety, what's not to like. It's going to be a fantastic day."

Tickets are priced at £17.50 in advance and £22 on the door.

Cyan

(Image credit: Press)
Jerry Ewing
Jerry Ewing

Writer and broadcaster Jerry Ewing is the Editor of Prog Magazine which he founded for Future Publishing in 2009. He grew up in Sydney and began his writing career in London for Metal Forces magazine in 1989. He has since written for Metal Hammer, Maxim, Vox, Stuff and Bizarre magazines, among others. He created and edited Classic Rock Magazine for Dennis Publishing in 1998 and is the author of a variety of books on both music and sport, including Wonderous Stories; A Journey Through The Landscape Of Progressive Rock, as well as sleevenotes for many major record labels. He lives in North London and happily indulges a passion for AC/DC Chelsea Football Club and Sydney Roosters.