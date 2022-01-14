Cyan and Omega Point make live debuts at new Robin all dayer

Robert Reed's revamped Cyan and Matt Cohn's latest outfit Omega Point will both make their live debuts at a new all day prog show, A Brave New Day, at Bilston's Robin venue on April 24, with both bands performing their new albums in full. More band's will be announced in due course.

Cyan, who released their new album For King And Country last September, were forced to pull out of last year's Summer's End due to Covid, while Omega Point will release their debut album A Great Escape on February 5.

"We have had a great reaction to the album, and now we’re really looking forward to playing it live," enthuses Reed. "Everybody has found it hard over the last two years not being able to promote each album, so it's gonna be exciting to get back out in front of an audience. It's gonna be a great line up."

"Two years in the making, two years of waiting but it'll all be worth it," adds Cohen. "With Omega Point's debut album ready for release, the booking of shows seemed a long way off so to have this in the diary with my old Magenta sparring partner, is just a great way to start the year. Two bands, two debut albums played in their entirety, what's not to like. It's going to be a fantastic day."

Tickets are priced at £17.50 in advance and £22 on the door.