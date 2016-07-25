65daysofstatic share No Man’s Sky packaging artwork

65daysofstatic have released shots of the vinyl and CD packaging for their upcoming album No Man’s Sky: Music For An Infinite Universe.
It was created by the band’s long term collaborator Caspar Newbolt from Version Industries, who has worked on previous 65daysofstatic albums Wild Light and We Were Exploding Away.
The soundtrack album, which accompanies the upcoming PlayStation 4 and PC video game No Man’s Sky, was originally scheduled to launch in June – but with the game’s release date pushed back by a couple of months, it’ll now be out on August 5.
The band will embark on a European tour in November to support the release with Thought Forms in support.
The English outfit said: “No Man’s Sky is a project about a borderless universe of infinite possibility. It’s certainly a brighter future to imagine than the one our little country just thrust upon Europe.
“We are always excited to be able to come and play shows in mainland Europe – now more than ever. Let’s get some anti-faScist international solidarity going on and not let the demagoguery drag us down to the oblivion it has planned for us.
“See you on the road. Unless our passports are no good any more.”
No Man’s Sky is an ambitious sci-fi title which will feature a procedurally generated universe containing billions of planets to explore, each with their own geology, lifeforms and weather systems. It’s set for release on PlayStation 4 and PC in the US on August 9 and in Europe the following day.
65daysofstatic No Man’s Sky: Music For An Infinite Universe tracklist
- Monolith
- Supermoon
- Asimov
- Heliosphere
- Blueprint For A Slow Machine
- Pillars Of Frost
- Escape Velocity
- Red Parallax
- Hypersleep
- End Of The World Sun
Soundscapes
- NMS_exteriorAtmos1 / False Suns
- Tomorrow / Lull / Celestial Feedback
- Departure / Shortwave / Noisetest
- temporalDissent / ascension_test1 / koaecax
- Borealis / Contrastellar
- Outlier / EOTWS_Variation1
65daysofstatic No Man’s Sky 2016 tour dates
Oct 17: Tilburg 013, Netherlands
Oct 18: Dunkirk Les 4 Ecluses, France
Oct 19: Paris Badaboum, France
Oct 20: Besancon La Rodia, France
Oct 21: Genena Usine, Switzerland
Oct 22: Zurich Bergmal Festival, Switzerland
Oct 24: Barcelona Razzmatazz 2, Spain
Oct 25: Madrid But, Spain
Oct 26: Porto Hard Club, Portugal
Oct 29: Zaragoza Las Armas, Spain
Nov 01: Cannes MJC Picaud, France
Nov 02: Bologna Locomotiv, Italy
Nov 03: Rome Monk, Italy
Nov 04: Milan Magnolia, Italy
Nov 05: Padova Mame, Italy
Nov 06: Munich Kranhalle, Germany
Nov 07: Vienna Wuk, Austria
Nov 08: Prague Meet factory, Czech Republic
Nov 09: Berlin C-Theatre, Germany
Nov 10: Hamburg Uebel & Gefahrlich, Germany
Nov 11: Amsterdam Q Factory, Netherlands
Nov 13: Brussels Botanique, Belgium
Nov 14: London Islington Assembly Hall, UK
Nov 15: Bristol Marble Factory, UK
Nov 16: Sheffield Plug, UK
Nov 17: Newcastle Universe, UK
Nov 18: Glasgow Art School, UK