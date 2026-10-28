Ozzy Osbourne’s final show Back To The Beginning to be immortalised as live album, CD and Blu-ray in December

On the same day that Ozzy Osbourne & Black Sabbath: Back To The Beginning hits cinemas, a home release for the concert film depicting the Prince Of Darkness’s final performance has been announced.

On December 11, producers Mercury Studios will put out box-sets immortalising the all-day show at Birmingham’s Villa Park, which took place on July 5, 2025: 17 days before Ozzy died of a heart attack aged 76.

Blu-ray/CD and Blu-ray/2LP bundles are available, each containing the 147-minute film in its entirety, plus the full sets from Black Sabbath and Ozzy’s solo band. Pre-orders are now live.

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The releases also include such bonus features as video tributes to Ozzy, guest performances of Jack Black singing Ozzy’s Mr Crowley and Limp Bizkit’s Fred Durst singing Sabbath’s Changes, a behind-the-scenes featurette and a documentary about Ozzy’s hometown, Sounds Of Birmingham.

A digital live soundtrack featuring the Sabbath and Ozzy sets will come out on December 11, as well.

A deluxe box-set, featuring every Sabbath and Ozzy cover from the 35 artists who took the stage, will come out in April. The expansive collection includes three Blu-ray discs, two CDs, three LPs and a 72-page hardback book. Pre-orders for this are also now live.

First announced in February 2025, Back To The Beginning was the most star-studded gig in heavy metal history, featuring sets from Metallica, Guns N’ Roses, Tool, Gojira, Mastodon and many more. It marked the original Black Sabbath lineup’s first time onstage together since 2005.

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The not-for-profit event was live-streamed by more than five million people around the world and raised an estimated combined total of £6–£7 million for the charities Birmingham Children’s Hospital, Acorns Children’s Hospice and Cure Parkinson’s.