KK's Priest, the band formed by former Judas Priest guitarist KK Downing, have released a cover of Judas Priest's 1974 classic Never Satisfied with ex-Judas Priest singer Tim "Ripper" Owens, and the accompanying video is creating something of a stir.

The clip, which features an AI-assisted recreation of a youthful KK Downing, opens with some words from the young guitarist.

"Yes, this is my life now, and I will not be content until I find out what is missing from all of our lives," says KK. "There is something very special out there that so many need, and until I find it, I will never be satisfied."

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The video goes on to show the young KK staring wistfully into a guitar shop window and stepping off a bus, guitar case in hand, before embarking on the road to success and stardom. However, the film has been criticised by fans for its reliance on what the press release accompanying the news calls "modern technology".

The video was made by JPSR Studio, whose website acknowledges the use of artificial intelligence in their productions.

"AI film today is where online video was twenty-six years ago – dismissed by the same rooms that will depend on it within a decade," they say. "We were part of pioneering the first wave. We intend to be part of pioneering this one. This isn't just AI. It's videography, special effects and sound engineering – a full production discipline – with an AI-native pipeline inside it."

But many commenters have expressed dismay at the video.

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"Love the tune, AI not needed," says one fan. "Rock on."

"Great version, but AI ruins it," says another.

"Too much stupid Al in this video," adds a third.

"I am sorry, KK, I love you," says a fourth, "but bollocks to AI."

"Love the song, but goddam I hate the AI slop," comments a fifth. "Wish they had not added that."

"That video could not have been made without today's modern technology – bringing myself to life in such an accurate way is quite beyond belief," says Downing. "It's basically bringing to life something that's absolutely impossible to create or film today without it."

Downing has also remarked on the differences between Owens and longtime Priest frontman Rob Halford, who sang on the original version of Never Satisfied.

"Two great singers and performers," says Downing. "I mean, you know, it's going to be tough. I guess the main thing is that Rob would be associated with the archive legacy, the original going back when. But obviously, Ripper is sort of capable of doing the same thing, but with a slightly different delivery and tonality of the voice."

KK's Priest are currently on tour in North America with W.A.S.P. Full dates below.

KK'S PRIEST - NEVER SATISFIED (OFFICIAL VIDEO) - YouTube Watch On

KK's Priest: 2027 North American Tour

Oct 16: Milwaukee Pabst Theater, WI

Oct 17: Green Bay Epic Event Center, WI

Oct 19: Winnipeg Burton Cummings Theatre, MB

Oct 21: Edmonton Midway Music Hall, AB

Oct 22: Calgary The Palace Theatre, AB

Oct 23: Coquitlam Great Canadian Casino Vancouver, BC

Oct 25: Seattle Moore Theater, WA

Oct 27: San Jose Civic, CA

Oct 29: Rancho Mirage The Show at Agua Caliente, CA

Oct 30: Las Vegas House Of Blues, NV

Oct 31: Anaheim The Grove, CA

Find W.A.S.P. And KK's Priest Tickets.