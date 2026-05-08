"We're back, baby!" It turns out that Greta Van Fleet haven't broken up after all
Greta Van Fleet share live footage of new song just days after cryptic message left fans fearing for their future
Just days after Greta Van Fleet shared a post on social media that led many fans to believe that the band had broken up, the Michigan quartet have confirmed that they're not going anywhere.
In a new video accompanied by the short message, "We’re back, baby!" Greta Van Fleet can be seen playing a new song in the recording studio. And yes, the tune features all those junior Led Zeppelin vibes that polarise opinions about one of rock's greatest recent success stories.
Fans have reacted with predictable relief to the news, with Facebook comments ranging from "I literally just let out the most audible sigh of relief in the history of the world" to "Thank god. Now, why did you have to scare us like that?!" via "Don’t play with our emotions like that! You had us so scared! I’m so happy now!"
Greta Van Fleet haven't played live since completing a set in September 2024 at the Soundside Music Festival in Bridgeport, CT, while the band's last recorded release was the promotional single Farewell For Now the previous year.
Meanwhile, GVF guitarist Jake Kiszka has spent much of the intervening time working with his Mirador side project, and bassist Sam Kiszka and drummer Danny Wagner both appear on The Dreamin' Kind, the recent album by American singer-songwriter Langhorne Slim.
Mirador release a 5-track live EP, The Gathering at Badon Hill, on June 19. It's available to pre-order now. No news regarding Greta Van Fleet's future plans has been officially announced, but at least we know they're safe.
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Online Editor at Louder/Classic Rock magazine since 2014. 40 years in music industry, online for 27. Also bylines for: Metal Hammer, Prog Magazine, The Word Magazine, The Guardian, The New Statesman, Saga, Music365. Former Head of Music at Xfm Radio, A&R at Fiction Records, early blogger, ex-roadie, published author. Once appeared in a Cure video dressed as a cowboy, and thinks any situation can be improved by the introduction of cats. Favourite Serbian trumpeter: Dejan Petrović.
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