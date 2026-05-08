"Women in the rock community, most of us know each other. It's important that we lift each other up." Evanescence's Amy Lee looks back on her internet-breaking collab with Poppy and Courtney LaPlante

Evanescence frontwoman Amy Lee has opened up on the special experience she had working with modern metal trailblazers Poppy and Courtney LaPlante of Spiritbox on the trio's internet-breaking 2025 collaboration, End Of You.

Speaking to Metal Hammer as part of a special upcoming interview, Amy was effusive in praising her fellow musicians, highlighting what it means to be able to have three influential female rock musicians on one track.

"Courtney and Poppy are both amazing and very different from each other," she explains. "One thing I love about them both is how fearlessly they embrace their femininity within such heavy music. It’s beautifully rebellious.

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"The rock community is fairly close," she adds. "And especially, I would say, the women [in] the rock community, most of us know each other. I think it's important that we lift each other up; the more of us there are, the more of us there will be, you know? So yeah, I love Courtney. She's amazing. I got to see inside her world more, hung out with her at her show when [Spiritbox] were here recently, and we had a blast working together. And Poppy's great too. I've gotten to know her more through this process. She's awesome; she kind of plays a character when she's 'on', but she's a very cool person in real life."

POPPY, AMY LEE, COURTNEY LAPLANTE - End of You (Official Music Video) - YouTube Watch On

"Their music is amazing," Amy continues. "I think that's what this all boils down to: somebody that makes great music that inspires you, period. And then being able to step into that place and go, 'Hey, I think you're rad, do you want to try to do something together and see how that works?' I'm a fan of both of them, as artists, their music. I mean, we all have different styles and different outfits and blah, blah, blah, but we're here for the music. I'm attracted to great music makers."

Amy also reveals that, like much of metal social media at the time, the three women compared their team-up to a certain iconic cartoon superhero team.

"We were talking about Powerpuff Girls," she says, "and different trios of women. It's cool to show the similarities and the contrast at the same time. I think it really was a great idea to get all three of us on a song."

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Read more from Amy in the next issue of Metal Hammer, on sale next month. Evanescence's new album, Sanctuary, is out June 5 - you can pre-order an exclusive blue vinyl variant of the album through the Metal Hammer store. Get yours here.