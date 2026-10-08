The Alan Parson's Project's Tales Of Mystery & Imagination debut album to get 50th anniversary reissue

The 50th anniversary of the Alan Parsons Project’s debut album, Tales Of Mystery And Imagination Edgar Allan Poe, is to be celebrated with reissues on various formats.

The band's 1976 classic will be made available as a three-LP set, a 3-CD set, an exclusive picture disc and a Blu-ray.

The three-LP set, 180gm heavyweight vinyl bookpack, shown below, mastered by Miles Showell at Abbey Road Studios,is limited to 1,976 copies, containing an individually numbered Certificate Of Authenticity, alongside the original 1976 album, the 1987 Remix album, a Work in Progress album featuring early rough mixes, demos and alternative takes, and a deluxe book featuring full lyrics, bonus track commentary, and interviews with Alan Parsons, Sally Woolfson, musicians and contributors to the album.

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The 3-CD set, also mastered by Showell, includes the original 1976 album, the 1987 Remix album, 34 bonus tracks (including 12 previously unreleased), alongside rough mixes, demos and alternative takes, as well as the book.

The Picture Disc LP features the original 1976 album pressed as a strictly limited-edition picture disc LP, and includes a 12” x 12” insert containing the original artwork of the inner gatefold sleeve.

And the Blu-ray features a new 2026 Dolby Atmos mix and the 2016 5.1 surround sound mix by Alan Parsons from the original multi-track master tapes. Also contains the original 1976 album HD Remaster plus the 1987 Remix Album remaster and the Work In Progress album all mastered by Miles Showell at Abbey Road Studios. The Blu-Ray edition also includes a fully illustrated 16-page booklet featuring full lyrics plus quotes from Alan Parsons and thoughts on the new remixes.

You can watch a video trailer for the releases below.

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Pre-order here.

(Image credit: Cooking Vinyl)