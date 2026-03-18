Quirky YouTube sensations Angine de Poitrine announce new album for April
Canadian math rock duo Angine de Pointrine's UK May live dates have completely sold out
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A month or so ago, few people had heard of Canadian math rock duo Angine de Poitrine. Thanks to their recent YouTube video viral sensation, the strangely suited and heavily disguised microtonal pair have a sold-out UK tour to look forward to in May and have just announced that they will release their second album,Vol. II, on April 2.
It's the follow-up to their 2024 debut release, Angine De Poitrine Vol. 1, and the pair - under the guise of time-travelling space-voyagers Khn de Poitrine (microtonal guitars, vocals) and Klek de Poitrine (percussion, vocals) - will perform sold-out performances in London, Bristol and Leeds and their first British festival showing at Brighton’s The Great Escape. Announced yesterday, they will also return for Dorset’s End Of The Road at the start of September.
The pair have also shared a new video on YouTube (and which you can watch in full below) of them performing a live session for Seattle radio station KEXP, which was recorded at ESMA in Rennes, France, during Trans Musicales in December 2025.Article continues below
Angine de Poitrine: Vol II
1. Fabienk
2. Mata Zyklek
3. Sarniezz
4. UTZP
5. Yor Zarad
6. Angor
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Writer and broadcaster Jerry Ewing is the Editor of Prog Magazine which he founded for Future Publishing in 2009. He grew up in Sydney and began his writing career in London for Metal Forces magazine in 1989. He has since written for Metal Hammer, Maxim, Vox, Stuff and Bizarre magazines, among others. He created and edited Classic Rock Magazine for Dennis Publishing in 1998 and is the author of a variety of books on both music and sport, including Wonderous Stories; A Journey Through The Landscape Of Progressive Rock.
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