Quirky YouTube sensations Angine de Poitrine announce new album for April

A month or so ago, few people had heard of Canadian math rock duo Angine de Poitrine. Thanks to their recent YouTube video viral sensation, the strangely suited and heavily disguised microtonal pair have a sold-out UK tour to look forward to in May and have just announced that they will release their second album,Vol. II, on April 2.

It's the follow-up to their 2024 debut release, Angine De Poitrine Vol. 1, and the pair - under the guise of time-travelling space-voyagers Khn de Poitrine (microtonal guitars, vocals) and Klek de Poitrine (percussion, vocals) - will perform sold-out performances in London, Bristol and Leeds and their first British festival showing at Brighton’s The Great Escape. Announced yesterday, they will also return for Dorset’s End Of The Road at the start of September.

The pair have also shared a new video on YouTube (and which you can watch in full below) of them performing a live session for Seattle radio station KEXP, which was recorded at ESMA in Rennes, France, during Trans Musicales in December 2025.

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Angine de Poitrine - Full Performance (Live on KEXP) - YouTube Watch On

(Image credit: Les Cassettes Magiques)

Angine de Poitrine: Vol II

1. Fabienk

2. Mata Zyklek

3. Sarniezz

4. UTZP

5. Yor Zarad

6. Angor