"Not just a way to disrupt the status quo, but perhaps to destroy it completely." Sub Pop announces details of what promises to be the best record on the label since its '90s heyday, and you can hear the first single now
Get ready for the return of cult heroes Slift
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Acclaimed French psychedelic rockers Slift are set to return with a new album, Fantasia, incoming on Sub Pop on June 5.
A genuine word of mouth sensation, the Toulouse trio - brothers Jean Fossat (vocals, guitar, synthesizers) and Rémi Fossat (bass), plus drummer Canek Flores, a friend of the duo since high school - formed in 2016, and signed a worldwide record deal with Sub Pop in 2023. The US label, who famously introduced the world to Nirvana, released the French band's third album, Ilion, in January 2024.
A statement from Sub Pop announcing the record reads:
"It is dreadfully easy these days to feel powerless. We have instant access to a world of news, and so much of it is so very heavy. SLIFT reckons directly with the modern onslaught of cruelty and absurdity on Fantasia, whether that’s not caring about our home planet or one another.
"But these eight songs are about trusting in some hidden power for fighting back, for believing in a world where something we cannot yet articulate or define offers not just a way to disrupt the status quo but perhaps to destroy it completely. SLIFT is loud, heavy, and aggressive inside these anthems. They’re preparing for a battle they think we can still win."
Listen to the album's first single, A Storm of Wings, below.
The tracklist for Fantasia is:
1. Fantasia
2. Corrupted Sky
3. The Village
4. A Storm of Wings
5. Orbis Tertius
6. Waiting Man
7. The Day of Execution
8. Secret Mirror
Fantasia is available for pre-order now. Go here for UK/Europe orders, and here for orders from North America.
Slift also recently announced their Follow The Moths European tour, which will begin on April 16 at the Printemps du Bourges, in Bourges, France.
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A music writer since 1993, formerly Editor of Kerrang! and Planet Rock magazine (RIP), Paul Brannigan is a Contributing Editor to Louder. Having previously written books on Lemmy, Dave Grohl (the Sunday Times best-seller This Is A Call) and Metallica (Birth School Metallica Death, co-authored with Ian Winwood), his Eddie Van Halen biography (Eruption in the UK, Unchained in the US) emerged in 2021. He has written for Rolling Stone, Mojo and Q, hung out with Fugazi at Dischord House, flown on Ozzy Osbourne's private jet, played Angus Young's Gibson SG, and interviewed everyone from Aerosmith and Beastie Boys to Young Gods and ZZ Top. Born in the North of Ireland, Brannigan lives in North London and supports The Arsenal.
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