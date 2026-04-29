Eivør breaks two-year silence with atmospheric new track Healer, and confirms more tour dates for 2026 and 2027
Faroese artist says her first music since 2024 is a conversation with her younger self, who was full of doubt and didn’t know her own strength
Eivør has launched her first new music in two years, in the form of atmospheric song Healer – and the video can be seen below.
The Faroese artist, who launched 10th solo studio album Enn in 2024, has accompanied the new release with a new run of tour dates for 2026 and 2027, also available below.
“The song is a reflection on self-worth and resilience,” says her label, Nuclear Blast. “It captures the tension between falling and finding your footing again, holding space for both doubt and quiet strength.”
Eivør herself reports: “Healer is a conversation with my younger self – the one who once doubted everything and didn’t feel like she was enough. The song holds onto the idea that, even in those moments, something stronger is quietly building.
“I poured my heart into this song. I hope it meets you where you are, and maybe offers you a sense of strength and healing.”
The track, adds the label, “opens the door to a new chapter, one rooted in vulnerability, strength and transformation.”
The release comes after Eivør spent time touring Europe, North America, Australia and New Zealand, with the aim of extending her connection with a global audience.
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That appears to remain her focus, with dozens more dates announced for the coming 11 months for Europe, North America and the UK. Tickets are on presale now, with general sales opening on Friday (May 1).
Eivør tour dates 2026-27
17/05/26 - FR Bruguières @ Festival Echos et Merveilles
26/06/26 - NO Olso @ Tons Of Rock
22/07/27 - CH Nyon @ Paléo Festival
31/07/27 - HU Gyöngyös @ Fekete Zaj Fesztivál
02/08/26 - PO Poznań @ TAMA
04/08/26 - RO Bucharest @ Quantic
06/08/26 - SI Ljubljana @ Klub CVETLIČARNA
07/08/26 - CZ Jaroměř @ Brutal Assault
08/08/26 - DE Münster @ Skaters Palace
09/08/26 - DE Hannover @ Kulturzentrum Faust
11/08/26 - NL Nijmegen @ Openluchttheater de Goffer
12/08/26 - DE Dinkelsbühl @ Summer Breeze Open Air
22/08/26 - UK Compton Martin @ ArcTanGent Festival
28/08/26 - ES Fuengirola @ Sun and Thunder Festival
17/10/26 - FO Tórshavn @ Nordic House
2310/26- IS Reykjavík @ Eldborg, Harpa
2810/26 - New York, NY, USA @ Racket
2910/26 - Washington, DC, USA @ The Howard
3010/26 - Wilmington, DE, USA @ The Queen
3110/26 - Montreal, QC, Canada @ Le National
1/11/26 - Boston, MA, USA @ Paradise Rock Club
3/11/26 - Cleveland, OH, USA @ Globe Iron
4/11/26 - Chicago, IL, USA @ Park West
6/11/26 - St. Louis, MO, USA@ The Sovereign
7/11/26 - Madison, WI, USA @ Atwood Music Hall
8/11/26 - Minneapolis, MN, USA @ Fine Line
10/11/26 - Englewood, CO, USA @ Gothic
12/11/26 - Salt Lake City, UT, USA @ Metro Music Hall
13/11/26 - Boise, ID, USA @ Treefort Music Hall
15/11/26 - Seattle, WA, USA @ Neptune Theatre
17/11/26 - Vancouver, Canada @ The Pearl
18/11/26 - Portland, OR, USA @ Wonder Ballroom
20/11/26 - San Francisco, CA, USA @ August Hall
21/11/26 - Los Angeles, CA, USA @ Teragram Ballroom
22/11/26 - San Diego, CA, USA @ House of Blues
24/02/27 - Copenhagen, Denmark @ Store Vega
26/02/27 - Aarhus, Denmark @ Train
27/02/27 - Hamburg, Germany @ Docks
2/03/27 - Brussels, Belgium @ AB
3/03/27 - Esch-sur-Alzette, Luxembourg @ Kulturfabrik
6/03/27 - Paris, France @ Olympia
7/03/27 - London, UK @ O2 Forum Kentish Town
9/03/27 - Cologne, Germany @ Live Music Hall
10/03/27 - Stuttgart, Germany @ LKA Longhorn
11/03/27 - Frankfurt, Germany @ Batschkapp
13/03/27 - Bern, Switzerland @ Bierhübeli
14/03/27 - Milan, Italy @ Live Club
15/03/27 - Vienna, Austria @ Ottakringer Brauerei
16/03/27 - Munich, Germany @ Kesselhaus
18/03/27 - Prague, Czech Republic @ Roxy
19/03/27 - Dresden, Germany @ Reithalle Straße E
20/03/27 - Berlin, Germany @ Huxleys Neue Welt
21/03/27 - Warsaw, Poland @ Progresja
23/03/27 - Vilnius, Lithuania - Loftas
24/03/27 - Helsinki, Finland @ Kulttuuritalo
26/03/27 - Stockholm, Sweden @ Vasateatern
27/03/27 - Gothenburg, Sweden @ Pustervik
Not only is one-time online news editor Martin an established rock journalist and drummer, but he’s also penned several books on music history, including SAHB Story: The Tale of the Sensational Alex Harvey Band, a band he once managed, and the best-selling Apollo Memories about the history of the legendary and infamous Glasgow Apollo. Martin has written for Classic Rock and Prog and at one time had written more articles for Louder than anyone else (we think he's second now). He’s appeared on TV and when not delving intro all things music, can be found travelling along the UK’s vast canal network.
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