Eivør has launched her first new music in two years, in the form of atmospheric song Healer – and the video can be seen below.

The Faroese artist, who launched 10th solo studio album Enn in 2024, has accompanied the new release with a new run of tour dates for 2026 and 2027, also available below.

“The song is a reflection on self-worth and resilience,” says her label, Nuclear Blast. “It captures the tension between falling and finding your footing again, holding space for both doubt and quiet strength.”

Eivør herself reports: “Healer is a conversation with my younger self – the one who once doubted everything and didn’t feel like she was enough. The song holds onto the idea that, even in those moments, something stronger is quietly building.

“I poured my heart into this song. I hope it meets you where you are, and maybe offers you a sense of strength and healing.”

Eivør - Healer (Official Music Video) - YouTube Watch On

The track, adds the label, “opens the door to a new chapter, one rooted in vulnerability, strength and transformation.”

The release comes after Eivør spent time touring Europe, North America, Australia and New Zealand, with the aim of extending her connection with a global audience.

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That appears to remain her focus, with dozens more dates announced for the coming 11 months for Europe, North America and the UK. Tickets are on presale now, with general sales opening on Friday (May 1).

17/05/26 - FR Bruguières @ Festival Echos et Merveilles

26/06/26 - NO Olso @ Tons Of Rock

22/07/27 - CH Nyon @ Paléo Festival

31/07/27 - HU Gyöngyös @ Fekete Zaj Fesztivál

02/08/26 - PO Poznań @ TAMA

04/08/26 - RO Bucharest @ Quantic

06/08/26 - SI Ljubljana @ Klub CVETLIČARNA

07/08/26 - CZ Jaroměř @ Brutal Assault

08/08/26 - DE Münster @ Skaters Palace

09/08/26 - DE Hannover @ Kulturzentrum Faust

11/08/26 - NL Nijmegen @ Openluchttheater de Goffer

12/08/26 - DE Dinkelsbühl @ Summer Breeze Open Air

22/08/26 - UK Compton Martin @ ArcTanGent Festival

28/08/26 - ES Fuengirola @ Sun and Thunder Festival

17/10/26 - FO Tórshavn @ Nordic House

2310/26- IS Reykjavík @ Eldborg, Harpa

2810/26 - New York, NY, USA @ Racket

2910/26 - Washington, DC, USA @ The Howard

3010/26 - Wilmington, DE, USA @ The Queen

3110/26 - Montreal, QC, Canada @ Le National

1/11/26 - Boston, MA, USA @ Paradise Rock Club

3/11/26 - Cleveland, OH, USA @ Globe Iron

4/11/26 - Chicago, IL, USA @ Park West

6/11/26 - St. Louis, MO, USA@ The Sovereign

7/11/26 - Madison, WI, USA @ Atwood Music Hall

8/11/26 - Minneapolis, MN, USA @ Fine Line

10/11/26 - Englewood, CO, USA @ Gothic

12/11/26 - Salt Lake City, UT, USA @ Metro Music Hall

13/11/26 - Boise, ID, USA @ Treefort Music Hall

15/11/26 - Seattle, WA, USA @ Neptune Theatre

17/11/26 - Vancouver, Canada @ The Pearl

18/11/26 - Portland, OR, USA @ Wonder Ballroom

20/11/26 - San Francisco, CA, USA @ August Hall

21/11/26 - Los Angeles, CA, USA @ Teragram Ballroom

22/11/26 - San Diego, CA, USA @ House of Blues

24/02/27 - Copenhagen, Denmark @ Store Vega

26/02/27 - Aarhus, Denmark @ Train

27/02/27 - Hamburg, Germany @ Docks

2/03/27 - Brussels, Belgium @ AB

3/03/27 - Esch-sur-Alzette, Luxembourg @ Kulturfabrik

6/03/27 - Paris, France @ Olympia

7/03/27 - London, UK @ O2 Forum Kentish Town

9/03/27 - Cologne, Germany @ Live Music Hall

10/03/27 - Stuttgart, Germany @ LKA Longhorn

11/03/27 - Frankfurt, Germany @ Batschkapp

13/03/27 - Bern, Switzerland @ Bierhübeli

14/03/27 - Milan, Italy @ Live Club

15/03/27 - Vienna, Austria @ Ottakringer Brauerei

16/03/27 - Munich, Germany @ Kesselhaus

18/03/27 - Prague, Czech Republic @ Roxy

19/03/27 - Dresden, Germany @ Reithalle Straße E

20/03/27 - Berlin, Germany @ Huxleys Neue Welt

21/03/27 - Warsaw, Poland @ Progresja

23/03/27 - Vilnius, Lithuania - Loftas

24/03/27 - Helsinki, Finland @ Kulttuuritalo

26/03/27 - Stockholm, Sweden @ Vasateatern

27/03/27 - Gothenburg, Sweden @ Pustervik