Masked-up Canadian math rockers Angine de Poitrine announce new EU and UK tour for October

Canadian math rock duo Angine de Poitrine, or time-travelling space-voyagers Khn de Poitrine (microtonal guitars, vocals) and Klek de Poitrine (percussion, vocals) to go by their 'real' names, have announced a new EU and UK tour for October on the back May's sold-out UK tour.

The masked duo will play Brighton's Great Escape Festival as well as sold-out shows in London, Bristol and Leeds next month. They return in September to play some festival dates in the UK and will also be busy touring their native Canada and the US throughout the year.

The band recently announced the release of their second studio album, Vol. II, on April 2 through Spectacles Bonzaï. It's the follow-up to their 2024 debut release, Angine De Poitrine Vol. 1.

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It's been a busy two years for the band since they first burst onto the scene. Their Live At KEXP session on YouTube has now amassed over 6.2million views and counting.

You can see the full list of new EU and UK dates belo.w

Pre-order Vol. II.

Oct 13: UK Bristol Prospect Building *

Oct 14: UK Glasgow SWG3 Galvanizers *

Oct 16: UK Dublin Opium *

Oct 18: UK Leeds Project House *

Oct 19: UK London Troxy *

Oct 21: FRA Paris Elysee Montmarte *

Oct 24: FRA Lyon L'Épicerie Moderne *

Oct 25: BEL Antwerp Trix *

Oct 27: GER Berlin Festsaal Kreuzberg *

Oct 28: GER Hamburg Molotow *

Oct 29: GER Heidelberg Metropolink *

Oct 31: NED Amsterdam London Calling Festival †

Nov 1: NED Groningen VERA



† FESTIVAL PERFORMANCE

* NEWLY ANNOUNCED DATE