"I hope Lonely Robot fans find this to be a fitting epilogue." John Mitchell announces final Lonely Robot album, An Ending
John Mitchell will release his sixth and final album under the Lonely Robot banner in September
Asia guitarist John Mitchell has announced what will be the very final Lonely Robot album, aptly titled, An Ending, will be released through White Knight Records on September 11.
Mitchell has shared new video for This World Window, the first track from the upcoming album, which features the sad refrain, "I'm a lonely robot, and I've come to say goodbye...", and which you can watch below.
“With this album, I wanted to close the circle of the Lonely Robot universe and bring back some of the elements that inspired the initial writing process," Mitchell says. "I hope Lonely Robot fans find this to be a fitting epilogue to the most creative decade of my life.”
Inspired by the single image of Carl Sagan's now-legendary pale blue dot, Mitchell has released five albums under the Lonely Robot banner since 2015's Please Come Home debut. The first three looked outward at our species, while the fourth and fifth turned the lens inward, as the same frailties the astronaut had observed in humanity, he began to recognise in himself.
Mitchell handles vocals, guitars, bass guitar and keyboards on the new record, while his Frost* pal Craig Blundell features on drums and Jez Fielder on additional guitar on The River and Rearview.
All songs have been written, recorded, produced, mixed and mastered by John Mitchell, except The River and Rearview, by John Mitchell and Jez Fielder, and bonus track Synthetic was written by Tim McEwan and Tyler Lyle (The Midnight).
An Ending will be released on special limited edition coloured double vinyl and CD, with artwork, which you can see below, by Graeme Purdy Bell - Planet Twig.
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Lonely Robot: An Ending
1. This World Window
2. Show The Way
3. Back To The Middle
4. An Ocean Light
5. Ad Astra
6. Where In The World
7. Twin Suns
8. The River
9. Rearview
10. Bending Light
11. The Iron Sea
12. Oblique
13. Synthetic (Bonus track - vinyl only)
Writer and broadcaster Jerry Ewing is the Editor of Prog Magazine which he founded for Future Publishing in 2009. He grew up in Sydney and began his writing career in London for Metal Forces magazine in 1989. He has since written for Metal Hammer, Maxim, Vox, Stuff and Bizarre magazines, among others. He created and edited Classic Rock Magazine for Dennis Publishing in 1998 and is the author of a variety of books on both music and sport, including Wonderous Stories; A Journey Through The Landscape Of Progressive Rock.
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