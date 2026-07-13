Strawbs share live video of Benedictus as 1972 classic Grave New World gets new limited edition live release
Grave New World Live was recorded in the US in 2019 and will be released on limited edition vinyl in October, the only ever concert rendition of the album
A new live version of Strawbs' legendary 1972 album, Grave New World, is to be released as a limited edition live release through Witchwood Records on October 9 as part of Strawbs' 50th Anniversary - the only ever concert rendition of the band's landmark record.
Today marks the first anniversary of mainman Dave Cousins' passing, and the label have shared a live video of Benedictus, one of Cousins' own favourite Strawbs songs from the band album of which he was most proud,
The recording comes from a live performance from the Lakewood Theatre, New Jersey on April 27, 2019, and features John Ford and Blue Weaver, both of whom played alongside Cousins on the original album, along with Brian Willoughby, Cathryn Craig, Tony Fernandez and Eric Bazilian, and with Wesley Stace as Narrator.
Grave New World Live has been produced by Larry Fast (Peter Gabriel, Foreigner, Nektar and Hall & Oates), and mastered at Abbey Road by Geoff Pesche (Dire Straits, Coldplay, Mike Oldfield).
All of Cousins' royalties resulting from this album will be given to the University Of Leicester and Bangor University, in accordance with his wishes as expressed in his Will, to further the opportunities for musically talented young people.
Grave New World Live will be available as a limited pressing, just 1,000 for the world, gatefold LP with booklet - presented libretto-style, as was the original studio album.
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Writer and broadcaster Jerry Ewing is the Editor of Prog Magazine which he founded for Future Publishing in 2009. He grew up in Sydney and began his writing career in London for Metal Forces magazine in 1989. He has since written for Metal Hammer, Maxim, Vox, Stuff and Bizarre magazines, among others. He created and edited Classic Rock Magazine for Dennis Publishing in 1998 and is the author of a variety of books on both music and sport, including Wonderous Stories; A Journey Through The Landscape Of Progressive Rock.
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