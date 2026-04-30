Details of the final album by Welsh post-punk rockers The Alarm have been confirmed. The news arrives a year on from the death of frontman Mike Peters, who passed away on April 29, 2025, after a three-decade battle with cancer.

Transformation, originally scheduled for release in 2025 but put on hold in the wake of Peters’ passing, will now be released on May 29 via Twenty-First Century Recordings/Virgin Music Group.

"I invite you all to blast Transformation out loud," says Jules Peters, the frontman's widow. "Imagine Mike in the room with you. Transformation is his battle cry, his resilient love of life. Right to the very end, Mike believed that he was going to live, to be totally free. My last memory is driving him open top along the North Wales coast road, playing Transformation at maximum volume. He was so happy. So full of life. Playing his air drums and bass guitar, already imagining himself on his next world tour.

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"So keep that positive spirit moving forwards. Imagine him as you all knew him best, striding out onto that stage, changing lives one concert at a time. This is an album of hope and a passionate celebration of a life well lived. Please do not be sad. Mike wouldn’t want that. He was so proud of this album and had the best time recording it during the last six months of his life.

"Blast it out loud like Mike did. Play along to the track list and most of all, be happy that we all had Mike in our lives and continue to do so. The music of Mike and The Alarm will always keep us strong."

Earlier this month, The Alarm's final video was released. The video, for Live Today, was shot just days before Peters began CAR-T treatment in the hope of eradicating Richter’s Syndrome, an aggressive form of lymphoma.

"As the sun rose, watching Mike perform this song with so much optimism and hope will live with me forever,” said Jules Peters. "It was a bittersweet day for me as we filmed this incredible, joyous film on the beach in the North of England.

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"After filming concluded, we climbed onto the tour bus and drove straight to the Christie Hospital in Manchester, U.K.. We were full of determination that the pioneering CAR-T would save Mike’s life but, at the same time, I was personally terrified as I couldn’t shake off a feeling that cancer had finally caught up with us both.

"This video is such a difficult watch. It broke my heart... but it captures the eternal essence of Mike Peters that keeps us coming back to him and his incredible songs time after time."

Transformation is available to pre-order now.

The Alarm: Transformation tracklist

New Life

Chimera

Outlier

Saviour

Metaverse

Wired

One In A Million

Live Today

Soul Town

In Unity

To Be Alive

Love Makes Love