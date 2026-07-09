In 2016, to mark the 40th anniversary of his debut solo album, former Yes singer Jon Anderson looked told Prog about the amount of pressure he’d laid on himself to create almost every aspect of Olias Of Sunhillow alone.

One morning around dawn in spring 1976, Jon Anderson burst into tears. Yes’ lead vocalist was in his garage/home studio in Buckinghamshire, recording his first solo album, Olias Of Sunhillow. The singer had spent days attempting to synchronise drums, bells, voices and what he calls “a Middle Eastern guitar” to create a vital passage of music. In 2016, this would all be done at the touch of a button – but all those years ago it was still a painstaking process. Anderson was also playing every instrument on the record.

Late one night, after trying to co-ordinate the tracks yet again, he’d dozed off at the console. When he awoke, he had no idea if the process had worked. As the dawn chorus began outside and hazy sunlight peeked through the studio window, he pressed ‘play’.

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A perfectly synchronised one‑man mini-symphony floated out of the speakers. Anderson felt a rush of relief and joy – and that’s when the tears flowed. “I was in a state of madness making that album,” he says now. “But whenever I listen to it, I thank the gods.” Today he still marvels at the power of nature and the human mind, just as he did four decades ago on his debut solo LP. But the story of his 1976 album began long before he ventured into his studio.

“I’d been thinking about Olias Of Sunhillow for a long while before I actually wrote it,” he says. “When Roger Dean started creating artwork for Yes, I saw the ship he’d drawn sailing around the planet for Fragile [in 1971], and thought it was a very interesting concept.” Anderson then spent “a period of a year” composing a story about a magician/hero who rescues his people from their dying planet in a galleon-style Noah’s Ark-cum-spaceship.

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In the meantime, though, his day job meant he was busy conquering another planet – ours. Yes’ imperial phase had begun with Fragile and continued until 1974’s Relayer. Each of the five albums they released during this period, including the live Yessongs, went Top 10 in Britain and Top 20 in the US, with Tales From Topographic Oceans reaching No.1 at home.

These figures make sense of the commercial and musical landscape in which Anderson created his brain-boggling concept album. As a huge hit group, if Yes wanted time off to each make a solo album – even the drummer – then Atlantic Records indulged them.

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Their temporary separation began on 24 August 1975, the day after they headlined the Reading Festival above Supertramp and southern rockers The Ozark Mountain Daredevils. “We’d been touring and recording for five years solid,” explains Anderson. “It was time for a break. I’d been waiting for a space in which to make my own record.”

His bandmates had the same idea – and the NME warned its readers to prepare for “Five versions of If I Ruled The World.” Guitarist Steve Howe’s Beginnings, an album of knotty guitar solos and rather harsh vocals, arrived in October ’75. Bassist Chris Squire’s Fish Out Of Water, a collection of anthemic art rock featuring a full orchestra and the St Paul’s Cathedral organ, followed a month later. Drummer Alan White’s understated Ramshackled – basically White drumming in a band with his non-Yes mates – turned up in the New Year.

Not that Anderson was paying much attention. “I sang on Alan’s album,” he recalls vaguely. He and Howe contributed to White’s version of poet William Blake’s Spring – Song Of Innocence. “I liked the other band members’ records,” Anderson adds. “But I was in such a strange state of mind I wasn’t very connected to anybody.”

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After the Yes tour, he returned to the seven-bedroom country house he shared with his first wife, Jenny, and their children, in the Chiltern Hills some 25 miles from London – and stayed there. “Seer Green, Buckinghamshire, was in the country, so I didn’t have to bother with the city any more,” he says. “I was surrounded by trees, birds and bees, and started living a hermit‑like existence.”

He went into the garage and began creating. While Dean’s artwork for Fragile was one inspiration, another came from the painter and mystic Vera Stanley Alder’s books, The Finding Of The Third Eye and The Initiation Of The World. Both had been published in the 1930s, but had found a new readership among the spiritually inclined pop generation – even Elvis was a fan.

“Vera Stanley Alder talked about the connection we have with the third eye,” Anderson explains, referring to an ‘invisible’ inner vision through which some believe we can access a higher state of consciousness. A devotee of meditation since the early 70s, he regarded the third eye as “a beacon – like a radio satellite connection – to all that is divine.”

I’d been spending time with Vangelis and learned a lot, but I wanted no one else on the album. Vangelis never heard it until it was finished

Meanwhile, in The Initiation Of The World, Alder posited the theory that there had once been four “nature tribes” on the planet. “There was Negro, Asian, Oriental and Nordic,” says Anderson. “And that’s where the four tribes in Olias Of Sunhillow came from. My four tribes were not physical tribes, but music consciousness tribes.”

Anderson’s tribes – Nagranium, Asatranius, Oractaniom and Nordranious – existed, he said, “through music, rhythms and tempos.” Their planet, Sunhillow, was on the verge of collapse after a volcanic disaster. The titular hero builds a ship, the Moorglade Mover, to transport his people to a new planet. He’s helped in his endeavours by fellow magicians Ranyart, the ship’s navigator, and Qoquac, the four tribes’ appointed spokesperson. As Yes’ producer Eddy Offord once divulged: “All of Yes – apart from Rick Wakeman – smoked a lot of dope.”

But open the window and let out the bong smoke, and what you have is a story about Anderson’s long-held belief that music is more than it seems. “It’s a vibrational energy,” he insists. “You have people singing, dancing, crying and loving to music. It’s more than just Top 10.”

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The album’s eco-conscious message also seems relevant in the era of global warming. The nature-loving, eco‑aware Anderson was ahead of the curve. In 1975, The Green Party was still called The Ecology Party and was widely dismissed in the mainstream press as a haven for cranks and hippies.

Like the story, the music was personal. Having made seven studio albums with Yes, Anderson wanted to write on his own and play everything on the record. Olias Of Sunhillow was the music inside his head, uninterrupted by, say, Chris Squire’s earthquaking bass.

By this time, though, Anderson had met his future collaborator, former Aphrodite’s Child keyboard player Vangelis. After Wakeman left Yes for the first time in 1974, Vangelis joined them for a jam session/audition in Paris. However, the Greek maestro was too much for a band that already contained several large egos. “It was crazy,” laughs Anderson. “Vangelis was a one-man band anyway.”

Music is a vibrational energy. You have people singing, dancing, crying and loving to music. It’s more than just Top 10

The pair’s friendship led to later speculation that he played, albeit uncredited, on Olias Of Sunhillow. Not true. “I had been spending time with Vangelis and I’d learned a lot,” points out Anderson. “But I wanted no one else on the album. Vangelis never heard the record until it was finished.”

The mythical connection came from Anderson contributing to Vangelis’ solo album Heaven And Hell in late ’75. Anderson sang on So Long Ago, So Clear, from Heaven And Hell Part One. Its choral vocals and waterfall keyboard effects do sound like a forerunner to Olias Of Sunhillow.

The singer describes the time he spent making the record as “going to music school.” Yes’ studio technician and live engineer Mike Dunne worked the desk, while Anderson took care of vocals, percussion, guitar, harp, Moog, sitar, flute and a Turkish lute-style instrument known as a saz. “What I learned was that you can play instruments and it works, even if you don’t play them incredibly well,” he says. “You don’t have to be that good, but you can merge a guitar with a harp or a sitar or a flute and create new sounds.”

Borrowing from Vangelis’ tireless work ethic (“That guy never stopped”), he worked 10 hours a day, with only Dunne allowed to hear the music they were making: “I didn’t play it to anyone else, not even my wife.” He also banned Atlantic Records’ president Ahmet Ertegun – whom he describes as “a father figure” – from hearing a note. “The record company kept asking, ‘What are you doing, Jon?’ I said, ‘I can’t tell you.’”

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Asked if he ever wished he had the rest of Yes to help him with the album, he responds with a wary chuckle. “No! I didn’t want anyone to hear it as they might not like it. I was very cautious.”

Interviewed in 2000, Offord suggested that a lot of Yes’ creative tension came from former teenage session muso Howe and some of the others questioning Anderson’s musical credentials. “Everyone criticised Jon for his lack of musical training,” said Offord, “but I think that’s one of his beauties.”

Perhaps learning to play the harp and driving himself insane with flutes, sitars and a Turkish lute was Andersons way of proving he was a ‘proper’ musician. “I wanted to come out feeling like I had achieved something,” he admits, “because I was always relying on other people to create the work. Doing it on my own gave me the chance to create something unique.”

Yes were supposed to play in Japan but I had to say, ‘Sorry, I’m not finished yet.’ They wanted to make money, so that did not go down well at all

His greatest instrument, of course, was his voice – something none of his bandmates could match. Above all, Olias is a vehicle for some extraordinary vocals and lyrics. When confronted by their singer’s abstract words, the rest of Yes often wondered what astral plane the singer was living on. But in the garage at Seer Green, he could sing