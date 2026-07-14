Alice Cooper announces more Alice's Attic tour dates

Rock legend Alice Cooper has announced another run of dates on his ongoing Alice's Attic tour. Just two days after the European leg of the tour ended in Italy, the indefatigable 78-year-old has announced a new run of shows in the US.

The new dates – which are in addition to Cooper's upcoming European tour with Hollywood Vampires, his UK book tour, and another four Welcome To My Nightmare dates in Las Vegas with magician and illusionist Criss Angel – kick off at the Louder Than Life festival in Louisville, KY, on September 17, and conclude on November 21 at the Grand Theatre at Grand Sierra Resort + Casino in Reno, NV.

The new dates will presumably give American fans another chance to witness new guitarist Anna Cara in action. The 22-year-old Brit joined Cooper's band in April to cover for Nita Strauss, who gave birth in May and has not yet announced her return to the band.

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Full dates below.

Hollywood Vampires: European Tour 2026

Aug 12: London O2 Arena, UK *

Aug 14: Cardiff Castle, UK $

Aug 15: Scarborough Open Air Theatre, UK $

Aug 17: Glasgow OVO Hydro, UK

Aug 18: Manchester AO Arena, UK *

Aug 19: Birmingham Utilita Arena Birmingham, UK *

Aug 21: Colchester Castle Park, UK $

Aug 22: Halifax The Piece Hall, UK $

Aug 25: Nürnberg PSD Bank Nürnberg Arena, Germany

Aug 26: Paris Adidas Arena, France

Aug 28: Cologne Lanxess Arena, Germany

Aug 30: Hamburg Barclays Arena, Germany

Sep 01: Novegro-Tregarezzo Parco della Musica di Milano, Italy

Sep 02: Este Castello Carrarese, Italy

Sep 03: Arena Zagreb, Croatia

Sep 05: St. Pölten VAZ, Austria

Sep 06: Praha Sportovní hala Fortuna, Czechia

* with The Jesus and Mary Chain

$ with The Damned

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Alice Cooper: Alice's Attic tour 2026

Sep 17: Louisville Louder Than Life, KY

Sep 19: West Springfield The Big E Fair, MS

Sep 20: Ottawa CityFolk Festival, ON

Sep 22: Niagara Falls OLG Stage at Fallsview Casino, ON

Oct 27: Clearwater Ruth Eckerd Hall, FL

Oct 30: Richmond Altria Theater, VA

Oct 31: Atlantic City Tropicana Casino & Resort, NJ

Nov 01: Bethlehem Wind Creek Bethlehem, PA

Nov 04: Hershey Theatre, PA

Nov 06: Windsor Caesars Windsor – The Colosseum, ON

Nov 07: Kalamazoo Wings Event Center, MI

Nov 08: Waukegan Genesee Theatre, IL

Nov 10: St. Louis Stifel Theatre, MO

Nov 11: Park City Hartman Arena, KS

Nov 14: Indio Fantasy Springs Casino, CA

Nov 15: Prescott Valley Findlay Toyota Center, AZ

Nov 17: San Diego Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre, CA

Nov 18: San Jose San Jose Civic, CA

Nov 20: Wheatland Hard Rock Live at Hard Rock Hotel + Casino, CA

Nov 21: Reno Grand Theatre at Grand Sierra Resort + Casino, NV

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Alice Cooper: Devil On My Shoulder UK book tour 2026

Oct 11: Cardiff New Theatre

Oct 12: Cambridge Corn Exchange

Oct 13: London Palladium

Oct 14: Brighton Dome

Oct 16: Manchester Opera House

Oct 17: Stockton Globe

Oct 19: Glasgow Pavilion Theatre

Oct 20: Wolverhampton Civic Hall

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Alice Cooper and Criss Angel: Welcome To My Nightmare residency

Nov 27: Las Vegas Criss Angel Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino, NV

Nov 28: Las Vegas Criss Angel Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino, NV

Dec 03: Las Vegas Criss Angel Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino, NV

Dec 04: Las Vegas Criss Angel Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino, NV

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