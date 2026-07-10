Awesome new prog from Asia, Teiger, Aisles and more in Prog's brand new Tracks Of The Week

Welcome to Prog's brand new Tracks Of The Week! This week we've got seven more new and diverse slices of progressively inclined music for you to enjoy.

Congratulations to multi-national proggers Playgrounded, whose brooding slice of proggy electronica, Snow, romped home with over half the votes last week. Susann's equally reflective A Swallow came second with UK prog rockers Haken in third place.

The premise is simple - we've collated a batch of new releases by bands falling under the progressive umbrella, and collated them together in one post for you - it makes it so much easier than having to dip in and out of various individual posts, doesn't it?

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The idea is to watch the videos (or listen if it's a stream), enjoy (or not) and also to vote for your favourite in the voting form at the bottom of this post. Couldn't be easier, could it? We'll be bringing you Tracks Of The Week, as the title implies, each week. Next week, we'll update you with this week's winner and present a host of new prog music for you to enjoy.

If you're a band and you want to be featured in Prog's Tracks Of The Week, send your video (as a YouTube link) or track embed, band photo (please, don't forget the photo!) and biog with quotes to us here.

ASIA - THE TRAVELLER (INTO THE LIGHT)

Well, Asia are back with a bang! The Traveller (Into The Light) is the first new music from the new-look line-up of Geoff Downes, John Mitchell, Virgil Donati and Harry Whitley. All of them are on fire on this powerful new rocker, taken from the band's upcoming album, Indigo, which is out through Frontiers on November 6, especially new bassist and singer Harry Whitley, who turns in a stellar performance. Great to see the enthusiastic reaction of fans online, even if one of two crashing line-up bores had to stick their heads above the parapet. Great to have the band back and on such great form.

"Harry and I started working on this as one of the early ideas that seemed to come together very organically. Virgil’s dynamic and innovative drum parts drive the piece along, while John’s soaring guitars keep the momentum. Harry’s vocals are commanding, and my keyboard parts hold the wall of sound together. It’s a song of great optimism, mainly about looking forward to the future and travelling ‘into the light’.

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Asia - "The Traveller (Into The Light)" - Official Music Video - YouTube Watch On

TEIGER - BLOODWORK

London new prog trio Teiger have been making a name for themselves on the live scene of late as they build up to the release of their anticipated second album. New single Bloodwork is as brooding and captivating as the video for the single implies. And yes, that is Prog's favourite cellist Jo Quail in the video, adding another layer of lushness to the band's sound!

"The track is the first glimpse of our forthcoming second album, which sees Teiger moving into a more intense and cinematic direction," guitarist and singer Talie Eigerland tells Prog. "Bloodwork has always felt like a live performance piece to us, so we wanted the video to be a companion to the track rather than an illustration.

"Directed and shot by Thomas Pantalacci, with creative direction from the band, the video follows a contrast between fragile introspection and something much heavier and more overwhelming, yet not entirely bleak - mirroring the emotional arc of the song. Jo Quail’s cello performance was a key part of Bloodwork’s identity - her distinctive approach to the instrument pushed the song into a space we could not have reached otherwise."

Teiger - Bloodwork (feat. Jo Quail) | Official Music Video - YouTube Watch On

FALLEN LETTERS - A FAMILIAR ABSECNCE

India continues to make an impact on the national progressive rock scene and step forward prog metal quartet Fallen Letters, who hail from Bengaluru and who have just released their brand new single, the impactful A Familiar Absence. Given the band only released their debut album, Mindfractures, last year, this is quality stuff that will brighten the heart of any fan of heavier prog, although the [very] occasional harsh vocals may terrify those who cower in fear from Dom Lawson's prog metal column in the magazine.

"Set against the backdrop of a psychological narrative, A Familiar Absence blurs the line between memory and reality, inviting listeners to piece together its meaning with each listen," the band say. "Rather than revealing its secrets outright, it lingers like a forgotten memory—familiar, elusive, and impossible to shake long after the final note fades. Built on a foundation of progressive metal, the track incorporates shades of death, black and post-metal while maintaining the band’s signature focus on melody, atmosphere and storytelling."

Fallen Letters - A Familiar Absence (Official Visualizer) - YouTube Watch On

GARDENHEAD - THE STAND

Gardenhead are a Finnish prog rock quintet who've been around since 2020 and who released their self-titled debut album in 2024. The band are currently working on a new EP, which they hope will see the light of day in early 2027. Listen out for the odd Flamenco touch to the band's music, apt, considering they began recording The Stand in Spain of all places!

"Born in the heat of Granada, Spain, and completed during the depths of a Finnish winter, The Stand bridges two contrasting worlds in both atmosphere and sound," the band say. "The song began to take shape during a stay in Andalusia, where the band's fascination with the region's culture found its way into the song's rhythmic foundation before being completed months later back home in Finland.

"Lyrically the song is an anthem for the future generations to burn the old world to the ground to make way for something better. Vocalist Jonne was inspired to write the song by the birth of his daughter."

Gardenhead - The Stand - YouTube Watch On

AISLES - THINK I'M A GHOST

Chilean prog rockers Aisles need no introduction to prog fans and Prog readers, who will undoubtedly be delighted at the news that the band will release their sixth studio album, Irrationally, on October 1. No strangers to genre-bending, new single, Think I'm A Ghost, sees the band blending their natural prog rock style with a distinct 80s synth vibe

"Think I'm A Ghost is a fierce, electronic art rock piece that combines darkwave beats and pulsating textures with spiralling guitar lines and ambient soundscapes," the band say. "Boasting a dark, hypnotic, and gothic vibe, the single channels the sophisticated crossover appeal of artists like David Bowie, Depeche Mode, and Gary Numan."

Aisles - Think I'm a Ghost - YouTube Watch On

CRUMBLING GHOST - LAST OF ALL SLEEP

If a potent blend of prog, doom and folk sounds like your thing, the news that London quintet Crumbliung Ghost have returned after four years and will release a new album, Four, through New Heavy Sounds on August 7 - a set of murder ballads, supernatural reckonings and cautionary tales - will undoubtedly have you hanging out th bunting. The band have released a video for the suitably mournful Last Of All Sleep, which we present here...

"It is funny how we all interpret songs, and to me the song is about a new relationship as it develops and blossoms through the year," says vocalist Katie Harnett. "The person in the song having potentially found their "significant other". There is an ease about the way they float from season to season and appear to grow to understand one another. But hey, this is just my somewhat romantic interpretation; however, because of this, I felt the vocal should be quite understated to reflect its day-dreamy quality, mirroring the instrumental that chugs along reassuringly”