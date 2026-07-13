Mastodon will release their new album, titled Marrow Deep, on August 28 through Loma Vista Recordings.

Their follow-up to 2021's Hushed and Grim marks their first full-length release as a five-piece, as they officially welcome guitarist Nick Johnston and The Claypool Lennon Delirium keyboardist João Nogueira into the line-up.

The band co-produced their ninth album at West End Sound in Atlanta with Patrik Berger (Lana Del Rey) and Converge guitarist Kurt Ballou, and according to bassist Troy Sanders, the new material echoes the hunger of the band when they formed in early 2000.

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"Bill, Brann, and myself are thrilled that we still have the opportunity to do this, and we've got other members who are just over the moon to be in the band with us," says Sanders. "That's a magical feeling that makes us keep wanting to go to band practice. It’s reminiscent of the very beginning of our band, where all members are hungry, we're united, and excited to get to work. And we’re thrilled to have the opportunity to do this record."

Following the release of Your Ghost Again, the band have unveiled their second song from the album. Snakes for Dinner features Josh Homme guesting on vocals, making it the second time the Queens of the Stone Age frontman has made a guest appearance on a Mastodon album; he previously contributed vocals to the song Colony Of Birchmen on their 2006 album Blood Mountain.

Further special guests will be revealed in due course.

Watch the video below.

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Mastodon - Snakes For Dinner (Official Video) - YouTube Watch On

The track listing for Marrow Deep is as follows:



1. Barbarians Blood

2. Poisonous Weapons

3. Your Ghost Again

4. Snakes For Dinner

5. Out Like A Lamb

6. In The Ruins

7. They're Coming For You

8. Golden Spires

9. Moth and Bone

10. A Vampire's Demeanor

11. The Vanishing

12. The Three Fates

(Image credit: Loma Vista Recordings)

Last week, the band posted a long-form video, titled The Mastodon in the Room, which addressed the circumstances behind the departure of guitarist Brent Hinds.

Hinds, who parted ways with the band in March 2025, died last summer following a collision with a car while riding his motorcycle in Atlanta, Georgia. He was just 51 years old.

While celebrating the life of their friend, the surviving members – Sanders, drummer Brann Dailor and guitarist Bill Kelliher – spoke of Hinds' alcohol issues which were affecting the band's live performances and created a rift of sorts in the studio. The band called a meeting to lay out their concerns and it ended with Hinds walking out of the room. He later took to social media to say he'd been "kicked out" of the line-up.



"It was really depressing and sad and fucked up," says the drummer. "We really were coming from a place of love. It's like, maybe this will be like some kind of bottom for him. You know what I mean? You never know. We had to set some boundaries and we had to take care of our mental health."

The band will kick off The Poisonous Weapons Tour in North America on September 16. Support comes from Deafheaven and Alcest.