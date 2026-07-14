It’s more than two decades since Tarja Turunen was dramatically kicked out of Finnish metal giants Nightwish. Undeterred, she forged an impressive – and diverse – solo career incorporating her love for classical music, Christmas songs, folk and even electronic experimentation across 10 albums. Her latest, Frisson Noir, sees her return to the symphonic metal sound she helped turn into a global movement.

The first music I remember hearing

My parents had beautiful singing voices, and my brother is seven years older and used to play drums and some guitar at home, so there was always music around. But the first thing I really remember was Bonnie Tyler. I really paid attention to her because she was so different from everything else. I was about six years old and had just started playing piano, but hearing Bonnie Tyler’s voice on Total Eclipse Of The Heart had me singing along.

The first song I performed live

As a kid I’d perform at every little party there was in my village. I performed as a piano player and did Beethoven’s Moonlight Sonata. I remember being terrified going up to play that.

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The music that terrified me

I’m not a dark person, but I’m aware there is a darkness within me that I create from. As a kid I was the youngest singer in the opera. When the men were singing Wagner’s Tannhauser, there’s a scene for the male choir only and it’s super-dark and bombastic. Metal came to my life later on and brought me a beautiful darkness that reminds me of that.

The best song ever

The best song ever written is Queen’s Bohemian Rhapsody, from A Night At The Opera. There are other songs – great songs – on that album, but that one takes your attention. That song is amazing because it takes you in.

The guitar hero

I’ve been very lucky to work with amazing guitar players.