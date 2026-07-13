L7 bassist Jennifer Finch has been diagnosed with an aggressive form of brain cancer and is undergoing treatment.

Finch will no longer take part in the Los Angeles punk band's Last Hurrah Tour scheduled to take place in North America later this year, but she has urged her bandmates to continue in her absence while she receives medical care.

A statement from her bandmates reads: "Following multiple surgeries and serious complications, Jennifer now requires extensive medical care, rehabilitation and professional in-home support.

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"Friends, family and L7 have launched a GoFundMe to help cover these urgent expenses and allow her to remain safely at home with the care, dignity and support she needs.

"The Last Hurrah Tour was planned along with Jennifer when all four of us were in good health and spirits. Although she will not be able to join us for the upcoming U.S. dates, Jennifer has asked us to continue with the tour as planned. We will honor her request while making her care and well-being our immediate priority.



"Please donate if you are able – and, just as importantly, please share the campaign as widely as possible. Every contribution, share and message of support matters.

"Jennifer is part of our family. We love her, and we want her to feel the full strength of the community that has loved and supported her for so many years."

To make a donation towards Jennifer's GoFundMe campaign, go here.

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