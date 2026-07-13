Guns N' Roses have partnered with Fandiem, a fundraising platform that allows music fans to win experiences with their favourite artists, to raise money for the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.

Fans who donate money at Guns N' Roses' upcoming North American tour shows will be eligible for a draw to win a pair of premium reserved ticket upgrades for that show, while donors will also be in with a chance to win a trip for two to Pasadena, CA, to attend the band's Rose Bowl concert in September.

This grand prize includes flights and accommodation, access to the VIP riser and Pit (both areas that offer up-close viewing of the stage, a tour of the stage production, VIP lounge access, and several items of exclusive VIP merch. Fans who donate $150 or more will also receive a Guns N' Roses hoodie.

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"We are grateful to Guns N’ Roses and Fandiem for their extraordinary support and for using their platform to champion the mission of our organisation,” says AFSP Chief Executive Officer Bob Gebbia. "Music has a unique ability to reduce stigma and start conversations that save lives, and by bringing a message of hope directly to fans during their 2026 World Tour, the band is helping us reach more people with vital resources and the knowledge that they are not alone."

Fans worldwide can donate and enter the prize draw now.

The North American leg of Guns N' Roses' 2026 tour kicks off at the Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, NC, on July 23. Dates in India, Indonesia, Singapore and Australia follow, before the tour ends at Eden Park in Auckland, New Zealand, on December 17. Full dates below.

Guns N' Roses 2026 Tour

Jul 23: Raleigh Carter-Finley Stadium , NC *

Jul 26: Saratoga Springs Saratoga Performing Arts Center, NY *

Jul 29: Tinley Park Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre , IL *

Aug 01: Hershey Hersheypark Stadium , PA *

Aug 05: Toronto Rogers Stadium, ON *

Aug 08: Shakopee Mystic Lake Amphitheater, MN *

Aug 12: East Rutherford MetLife Stadium, NJ *

Aug 16: St. Louis Busch Stadium, MO *

Aug 19: Kansas City Morton Amphitheater, MO #

Aug 22: Las Vegas Allegiant Stadium, NV >

Aug 26: Edmonton Commonwealth Stadium, AB >

Aug 29: Vancouver BC Place, BC >

Sep 02: San Diego Snapdragon Stadium, CA >

Sep 05: Pasadena Rose Bowl, CA <

Sep 09: Arlington Globe Life Field, TX +

Sep 12: Ridgedale Thunder Ridge Nature Arena, MO #

Sep 16: San Antonio Alamodome, TX +

Sep 19: Atlanta Truist Park, GA

Nov 14: Bengaluru, Nice Grounds, India

Nov 17: Guwahati Khanapara Vetinary Ground, India

Nov 21: Jakarta Madya Stadium GBK, Indonesia

Nov 25: Singapore SG National Stadium, Singapore

Nov 29: Adelaide Grand Final, Australia ≠

Dec 02: Townsville Queensland Country Bank Stadium, Australia ≠

Dec 05: Brisbane Suncorp Stadium, Australia ≠

Dec 08: Newcastle McDonald Jones Stadium, Australia ≠

Dec 11: Melbourne Marvel Stadium, Australia ≠

Dec 14: Sydney Engie Stadium, Australia ≠

Dec 17: Auckland Eden Park Stadium, New Zealand ≠

* with Public Enemy

# with The Barbarians of California

> with The Black Crowes

< with Ice Cube

+ with Pierce The Veil

≠ with Airbourne

∞ festival date

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