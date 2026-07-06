Asia share video for The Traveller (Into The Light), the first new music from upcoming album, Indigo

The new-look Asia line-up have shared a video for their brand new single, The Traveller (Into The Light). It's the first new studio music rrom the band's latest incarnation of long-standing keyboard player Geoff Downes, John Mitchell (It Bites, Lonely Robot, Kino, Frost* and more), Planet X drummer Virgil Donati and bassist and vocalist Harry Whitley.

The track is taken from the band's upcoming new studio album, Indigo, which will be released through Frontiers Records on November 6. It's the band's first new studio album for 12 years, following on from 2014's Gravitas.

“The first track off the album is a high-power energy piece, with a few elements of prog trickery but retaining the accessible chorus block, which was always a signature of Asia’s music from the very beginning," says Downes. "Harry and I started working on this as one of the early ideas that seemed to come together very organically. Virgil’s dynamic and innovative drum parts drive the piece along, while John’s soaring guitars keep the momentum. Harry’s vocals are commanding and my keyboard parts hold the wall of sound together. It’s a song of great optimism, mainly about looking forward to the future and travelling ‘into the light’."

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The new album features two co-writes with the band's former singer and bassist, the late John Wetton, Tattoo Indigo (Parts 2 & 3) and Chesapeake Bay, the latter featuring a guest appearance from former guitarist, Yes's Steve Howe and the former from Dream Theater drummer Mike Portnoy.

“The initial writing period began in 2015, following the release of our previous album Gravitas in 2014," Downes continues. "John Wetton and I started putting our ideas together, aiming to get into the studio once more. It was with great sadness that John became seriously ill during this time and we had put on hold our plans, and sadly John passed away before we could continue and complete it. So, it was always in my mind that at some point it would be a shame not to finish off some of these songs and finally release them as part of an Asia album.

"The album was really a joy to make. I forged a close writing relationship with Harry, and I felt how great was to be working with someone who had very similar musical influences and taste once again, just as I did with John. I feel that this is one of our best albums to date. The songs are deep in musicality, with a powerful and original performance, dynamic and strong lyrical undertones—it’s an album that hopefully our fans will widely appreciate, and support our cause to put Asia back on the map. Enjoy the ride!” he concluded.

Indigo was recorded throughout 2025 and produced by Downes and the band, with mixing and mastering handled by John Mitchell.

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Pre-order Indigo.

Asia - "The Traveller (Into The Light)" - Official Music Video - YouTube Watch On

(Image credit: Frontiers Records)

Asia: Indigo

1. The Traveller (Into The Light)

2. Change Of Heart

3. Arcadia

4. Is This The Life?

5. Tattoo Indigo (Part 1)

6. Tattoo Indigo (Part 2)

7. Tattoo Indigo (Part 3)

8. Life In The Sun

9. Hymn For The Fallen

10. Night And Day

11. Valencia (The Ghost Ship)

12. An Elegy

13. Chesapeake Bay (featuring Steve Howe)

14. On A Winters Night

15. Echo Of You