Deep Purple have released a second single from their upcoming 24th album, Splat! New track Diablo follows in the sonic footsteps of first single Arrogant Boy, and finds the band in typically frisky form.

According to Purple's people, Diablo "opens the door to one of Deep Purple’s surreal new story worlds: the most dangerous place on earth, where a heroine crosses a river, jumps into a fighting pit, celebrates with a bucket of wine, falls into the glitter pool and somehow makes it back home with a tale to tell."

“It is all about taking chances," advises frontman Ian Gillan. "Just for once in your life, do something exciting, step out of the mould, take that curious bend in the road instead of sticking to the highway and do something that will, for the rest of your life, either guide or warn you."

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A video for Diablo, which features Deep Purple performing, will premiere on YouTube this Sunday at 7pm UK time (8pm CEST, 2pm ET, 11am PT), with band bassist Roger Glover contributing to the live chat.

Diablo also features some additional guitar work from country star Keith Urban, who seems to be making a habit of this sort of thing, and also appears on Brown Paper Bag, the new single from ZZ Top man Billy F Gibbons.

Splat!, which was produced by longtime collaborator Bob Ezrin, will be released on July 3 via earMUSIC on the usual mind-boggling array of formats, including double black vinyl, double transparent yellow vinyl, double purple vinyl, limited-edition box set and CD. The album is available to pre-order now.

Deep Purple's European tour begins next week, with North American shows scheduled for August and September. Further European dates follow, climaxing in a run of UK shows in November. Full dates below.

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Jun 11: Espoo Metro Arena, Finland

Jun 12: Tampere Nokia Arena, Finland

Jun 14: Kristiansand Dirty Old Town Live, Norway

Jun 18: Clisson Hellfest, France

Jun 20: Meppen Emsland Open Air, Germany

Jun 24: Mönchengladbach SparkassenPark, Germany

Jun 27: Coburg Open Air, Germany

Jun 28: Ulm Klosterhof Wiblingen, Germany

Jul 04: Gredos Músicos en la Naturaleza, Spain

Jul 05: Pamplona Navarra Arena, Spain

Jul 09: Málaga Starlite, Spain

Jul 10: Cádiz Tío Pepe, Spain

Jul 16: Pisa Summer Knights, Italy

Jul 17: Este Music Festival, Italy

Jul 19: München Tollwood Festival, Germany

Aug 04: Raleigh Red Hat Amphitheater, NC

Aug 08: Clearwater The BayCare Sound, FL

Aug 09: Hollywood Hard Rock Casino, FL

Aug 12: Wantagh Jones Beach Theater, NY

Aug 13: Mansfield Xfinity Center, MA

Aug 15: Halifax Scotiabank Centre, NS

Aug 17: Laval Place Bell, QC

Aug 18: Toronto RBC Amphitheatre, ON

Aug 19: Ottawa Canadian Tire Center, ON

Aug 21: Detroit Pine Knob, MI

Aug 22: Salamanca Seneca Allegany Casino, NY

Aug 24: Indianapolis Everwise Amphitheatre, IN

Aug 25: Highland Park Ravinia, IL

Aug 27: Prior Lake Mystic Lake Casino, MN

Aug 29: Winnipeg Canada Life Centre, MB

Aug 31: Calgary Scotiabank Saddledome, AB

Sep 02: Abbotsford Abbotsford Centre, BC

Sep 04: Lincoln Thunder Valley, CA

Sep 05: Mountain View Shoreline Amphitheatre, CA

Sep 06: Highland Yaamava Theatre, CA

Sep 08: Chula Vista North Island Credit Union Amp, CA

Sep 10: Las Vegas Planet Hollywood, NV

Sep 11: Long Beach Long Beach Amphitheater, CA

Sep 12: Sparks Nugget Event Center, NV

Sep 29: Sofia 8888 Arena, Bulgaria

Oct 01: Cluj BT Arena, Romania

Oct 02: Budapest Laszlo Papp Arena, Hungary

Oct 04: Bratislava Tipos Arena, Slovakia

Oct 05: Vienna Stadthalle, Austria

Oct 07: Prague O2 Arena, Czechia

Oct 08: Lodz Atlas Arena, Poland

Oct 10: Belgrade Stark Arena, Serbia

Oct 11: Skopje Boris Trajkovski Arena, Macedonia

Oct 13: Athens Telekom Centre Arena, Greece

Oct 16: Zurich Hallenstadion, Switzerland

Oct 17: Milan Unipol Forum, Italy

Oct 19: Barcelona Sant Jordi Club, Spain

Oct 22: Paris Adidas Arena, France

Oct 23: Antwerp Lotto Arena, Belgium

Oct 25: Copenhagen Royal Arena, Denmark

Oct 26: Stockholm Avicii Arena, Sweden

Oct 28: Oslo Spektrum Arena, Norway

Oct 29: Gothenburg Scandinavium, Sweden

Oct 31: Leipzig QI Arena, Germany

Nov 01: Hamburg Sporthalle, Germany

Nov 03: Dortmund Westfalenhalle, Germany

Nov 04: Berlin Uber Arena, Germany

Nov 06: Frankfurt Festhalle, Germany

Nov 07: Nuremberg Arena, Germany

Nov 09: Amsterdam Ziggodome, Netherlands

Nov 10: Strasbourg Zenith, France

Nov 12: Bordeaux Arkéa Arena, France

Nov 13: Nantes Zenith, France

Nov 15: Lyon LDLC Arena, France

Nov 18: Newcastle Utilita Arena, UK

Nov 19: Glasgow OVO Hydro, UK

Nov 21: Birmingham BP Pulse Arena, UK

Nov 22: Manchester AO Arena, UK

Nov 24: London Eventim Apollo, UK

Nov 25: London Royal Albert Hall, UK

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