The best Black Friday deals for music fans

Best deals for Sunday November 26

SoundPEATS M10 in ear Headphones, Noise Cancelling Headphones with Microphone

Amazon says:

SoundPEATS M10 earphones has impressive sound quality, with rich bass, balanced and clear sound, deliver the immersive listening experience for you. With a 3.5 mm stereo jack M10 Headphones could be compatible with most portable audio devices including iPhones, iPads and other smartphones or tablets, MP3 Players.

Was £15.99, now £5.89 (save 63%). Buy from Amazon.

Mini Portable Speakers Neuftech HIFI Waterproof

Amazon says:

The Mini Wireless Bluetooth Speaker with Perfect sound quality, from Neuftech, Deeply loved by the vast majority of users. Make you enjoy the quality of music and life, anytime and anywhere!

Was £19.99, now £7.19 (save 64%). Buy from Amazon.

Anker Sound Buds Digital IE10 Iphone 7

Amazon says:

Seamlessly adjust your audio with 3 EQ modes (Balance, Clear Voice, Super Bass). In-line remote and microphone enable intuitive control-activate Siri, answer calls and more at the press of a button. Lightning connectivity and an industry leading DAC processor deliver 24-bit 48kHz high-resolution, crystal clear digital sound. Ergonomic design ensures noise isolation, so you can plug-in and get into the groove.

Was £49.99, now £16 (save 68%). Buy from Amazon.

Tiger Music Natural Soprano Ukulele with Bag

Amazon says:

These soprano ukuleles are bright and colourful instruments which would be perfect for beginners and intermediates alike. With a mahogany headstock and neck, as well as a rosewood fingerboard and bridge, you can rest assured that this ukulele is of high quality. Tiger ukuleles all come with precise geared machine heads making for accurate tuning.

Was £33.99, now £19.89 (save 41%). Buy from Amazon.

Shure SE215M+-SPE-E High-quality Sound Isolating Earphones

Amazon says:

The Shure SE215M+SPE Sound Isolating Earphones deliver great sound and feature an inline microphone and remote.

Was £119, now £88 (save 26%). Buy from Amazon.

Shure MV88 Digital Stereo Condenser Microphone

Amazon says:

With an innovative mid-side architecture for clean and clear stereo imaging, the MOTIV MV88 Digital Stereo Condenser Microphone directly connects to any Apple device via a Lightning connector to control a powerful mobile recorder for capturing studio-quality recordings. The compact MV88 features an innovative hinged 90-degree adjustable microphone element for highly flexible microphone positioning.

Was £132.50, now £94.90 (save 28%). Buy from Amazon.

Philips EXP2546 Portable CD Player

What Amazon says:

Enjoy skip-free MP3 music Get into your groove with the eXp2546 MP3-CD players and enjoy 10 hours of skip-free music on one MP3-CD. A classic favourite, it comes with LCD display and is a great choice for easy and hassle-free music enjoyment on the go.

Was £34.99, now £24.99 (save 29%). Buy from Amazon.

Ultimate Ears WONDERBOOM Bluetooth Speaker, Waterproof with Double-Up Connection

What Amazon says:

Welcome to the world of Ultimate Ears. Hear your music like never before with Ultimate Ears WONDERBOOM, the super-portable Bluetooth speaker with surprisingly big sound that is clear, crisp and full of big, beautiful bass. And even better, with 10 hours of playback and a completely waterproof design, you can take it anywhere. Go from picnics in the park to binge-watching shows with furry friends; from the beach to the shower and back without missing a beat. And if you need to really turn things up, quickly pair two together for even more sound.

Was £153.85, now £99.99 (save 35%). Buy from Amazon.

COWIN DiDa with Amazon Alexa Bluetooth Speakers

COWIN DiDa with Amazon Alexa Bluetooth Speakers

Alexa Voice Control: COWIN DiDa works as a Amazon certified Alexa voice-enabled speaker you control with your voice. DiDa connects to the Alexa Voice Service, just touch the microphone button and ask for music, hear news, search for information, order a pizza, and more-instantly. All you have to do is ask.

Was £345.99, now £89.99 (Save 74%) | Buy from Amazon

Betron B650 Noise Isolating Earphones

Betron B650 Noise Isolating Earphones

Easy upgrade from standard earphones; for those who crave great sound in a compact, portable package.High-quality dynamic 10mm speaker headphones for bass-driven stereo sound and durability. Personalised fit in the ear canals to function as an earplug and high-quality sound. 6 size earbuds and a set of Memory Foam earbud included for extra comfort and sound isolation. Convenient carry pouch included for safe and storage and transport. Reinforced cable with High Quality 24k Gold Plated Connection Jack for maximum performance and durability.

Were £39.99, now £9.99! (save 75%). Buy from Amazon

Fender Japan Classic 69 Telecaster Blue Flower

Fender Japan Classic 69 Telecaster Blue Flower

When people think of the 60s many think of the phrase "swinging 60s" and all that comes with it; fashion, youth, freedom, but most of all, music. This was a time where we saw the birth of hippies, known for their flamboyant style and character, a time where we came to see and hear about "flower power". The Fender Japan Classic 69 Telecaster recalls this famous decade in a Special Run version in a Blue Flower finish, and there is only a limited number available.

Was £949.00, now £499.00! (save 48%). Buy from Regent Sounds

Sonos Play:1 Smart Wireless Speaker

Sonos Play:1 Smart Wireless Speaker

Fits in any space, fills any room, with a rich sound despite its size. Also works as a Sonos home cinema rear speaker. Connect your Play:1 to any Amazon Echo or Alexa-enabled device, then just ask for the music you love. Trueplay tuning: For the best sound possible, wherever you place your speaker. Wall mountable with compatible third party accessories. Comes with three years manufacturer free breakdown cover; terms and conditions apply.

Was £199.00, now £149.00 (save 25%). Buy from Amazon

GGMM M3 Retro WiFi Bluetooth Wireless Leather Speaker

GGMM M3 Retro WiFi Bluetooth Wireless Leather Speaker

Integrated top of the line DAC will minimise sound distortion and provide superior sound quality. Comes with 2x glass-fiber mid-bass speakers and 2x silk dome tweeters. Experience rich ample sounds and deep bass. No sound loss with Wi-Fi or Bluetooth protocol during transmission between HiFi devices. If you buy two or more M3 speakers, you can connect them via your home Wi-Fi and play different music in different room or play the same music in every room. Connect up to 10 speakers. Wi-Fi/Bluetooth/Aux: Connect directly to your Wi-Fi network for internet radio etc. Easily switch among separate audio sources and add up to 16 devices without disconnecting. Wi-Fi working over 160 feet.

Basically, it’s a beast.

Was £199.99, now £145.99 (save 27%). Buy from Amazon

Jaybird X3 Bluetooth Wireless Headphones

Jaybird X3 Bluetooth Wireless Headphones

The buds offer a full 8 hours of use between charges allowing for a full day of music or a full week of exercise. A micro-sized design allows a 34% size reduction compared to X2; offers a comfortable fit for sport and when worn with a helmet. Safeguarded against sweat damage and rain showers; personalise your sound settings. Wear the device in the under-ear OR over-ear position to completely lift the cord off the back of the neck – your X3 will stay securely in your ears while you are being active.

Was £109.99, now £74.99! (save 32%). Buy now from Amazon.

Bose SoundTrue Ultra In-Ear Headphones

Bose SoundTrue Ultra In-Ear Headphones

Introducing headphones designed so nothing will get between you and your music. SoundTrue Ultra In-Ear Headphones deliver deep, rich sound across a wide frequency range and the sealed acoustic design comfortably immerses you in your music, so you can hear every detail. The proprietary StayHear Ultra tips, available in three sizes, stay soft while giving you a secure fit.

Was £99.95, now £54.99 (save 45%). Buy now from Amazon.

B&O PLAY by Bang & Olufsen Beoplay H5 Wireless Bluetooth In-Ear Headphones

B&O PLAY by Bang & Olufsen Beoplay H5 Wireless Bluetooth In-Ear Headphones

Beoplay H5 wireless earphones deliver an immersive listening experience with the power to go anywhere with you. Conveniently pair them with your Bluetooth device to bring the beauty of music into your active everyday life. Whether you're out running, listening to podcasts on your daily commute or relaxing at home with your favourite tunes, these wireless earbuds will deliver Bang & Olufsen signature sound to suit your activity.

Was £199.99, now £149.99 (save 25%). Buy now from Amazon.

All-new Amazon Echo (2nd generation), Charcoal Fabric

What Amazon says:

Amazon Echo connects to Alexa – a cloud-based voice service-to play music, make calls, set alarms and timers, ask questions, check your calendar, weather, traffic and sports scores, manage to-do and shopping lists, control compatible smart home devices, and more.

Just ask for a song, artist or genre from Amazon Music, Spotify, TuneIn and more. With multi-room music, you can play music on Echo devices in different rooms, available for Amazon Music, TuneIn and Spotify (coming soon); Bluetooth not supported. Echo can also play audiobooks, radio stations, news briefings and more.

Was £89.99, now £69.99! Buy now from Amazon.

Amazon Echo Dot (2nd Generation), Black

What Amazon says:

Amazon Echo Dot is a hands-free, voice-controlled device that uses Alexa to play music, control smart home devices, provide information, read the news, set alarms and more

Connects to speakers or headphones through Bluetooth or 3.5 mm stereo cable to play music from Amazon Music, Spotify and TuneIn. Play music simultaneously across multiple Echo devices and speakers connected via cable with multi-room music (Available for Amazon Music and TuneIn. Bluetooth not supported)

Was £49.99, now £34.99! Buy now from Amazon.

Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote | Streaming Media Player

What Amazon says:

The next generation of our bestselling Fire TV Stick. The most powerful streaming media stick, with the fastest Wi-Fi and most accurate voice search-now including the Alexa Voice Remote. Over 7,000 apps, games and Alexa skills, including Amazon Video, BBC iPlayer, ITV Hub, Netflix, YouTube and more.

Was £39.99, now £24.99! Buy now from Amazon.

ESP LTD SN-200FR Electric Guitar

ESP LTD SN-200FR Electric Guitar

A great entry level/first upgrade guitar. The 200 series, as a whole offers you a slight step up from the basic entry level models without hurting your wallet. ESP Guitars are great for any style of music but where they really excel is Hard Rock and Metal. With ESP's own LH-150 pickups, and a maple neck, this guitar is great for anyone just starting out in rock or metal. The neck has a thin contour with a rosewood fingerboard thats good for both lead and rhythm playing and a Floyd Rose tremolo that's great for divebombs – if you want that "Dimebag Darrell" sound it wont let you down.

Was £430.00, now £259.00 (save 40%). Buy from Andertons.

Alesis Burst Kit Electronic Drum Kit Bundle

Amazon says:

Great sound with realistic feel delivered by a 9” snare pad, (3) 8” tom pads, (3) 10” Cymbal pads, plus Kick drum and hi-hat pedals. Stable and robust aluminium 4-post rack; included; All connection cables, mounting hardware and power supply included. Exclusive Alesis DM6 Drum Module with 108 drum and cymbal sounds in 10 preset kits with 5 user-customizable kits + 40 built-in play-along tracks 1⁄ 8 ” input to connect CD/MP3 player/smartphone and play along songs; 1⁄ 8 ” stereo output connects to any speaker system + 1⁄ 8 ” headphone output for silent practice. USB/MIDI output for use with virtual instrument and recording software; Adjustable drum throne, headphones and drum sticks included.

Was £379, Now £299.99 (save 21%) Buy it from Amazon.

MUSITREND Turntable Portable Suitcase Record Player with Built-in Speakers

What Amazon says:

Tough and portable, Musitrend turntable looks like a brifecase, easy and lightweight for carry, and its three-speed record player can blast out loud with the best of them. Little but loud. It has nice, adequate speakers on the front, RCA Jacks to be hooked up to larger speakers.

Was £199.99, now £55.99 (save 72%). Buy from Amazon.

Audio-Technica AT-LP60 USB Fully Automatic Belt-Drive Stereo Turntable

What Amazon says:

Get your classic albums off the shelf and into your MP3 player Audio-Technica brings its legendary quality and audio fidelity to the digital realm with this LP-to-digital recording system. The AT-LP60-USB stereo turntable comes equipped with a USB output that allows direct connection to your computer. The system also offers: Mac- and PC-compatible Audacity software; an integral dual-magnet Audio-Technica phono cartridge; and a USB cable and adapter cables. The turntable also features a built-in switchable phono/line preamp that allows connection to a stereo system equipped with either a phono or line-level input.

Was £140, now £98.95 (save 29%). Buy from Amazon.

All Time Low – Last Young Renegade CD (Was £8.99, now £5.50)

At The Drive In – in.ter a.li.a CD (Was £7.98, now £6.50)

Ben Folds – So There double vinyl (Was £21,99, now £18.50)

Black Sabbath – The Ultimate Collection CD (Was £6.25, now £5.25)

Blink 182 – California (Deluxe Edition) CD (Was £7.98, now £6.75)

Blondie – Pollinator CD (Was £7.98, now £6.80)

Chris Rea – Road Songs For Lovers CD (Was £9.99, now £7.99)

Citizen – As You Please CD (Was £10.99, now £9.25)

The Creation – Our Music Is Red With Purple Flashes vinyl (Was £18.61, now £15.50)

Cream – Fresh Cream boxset (Was £54.99, now £24.99)

David Bowie – Bowie At The Beeb vinyl box set (Was £60.22, now £50.99)

The Doors – Other Voices vinyl (Was £18.28, now £10.99)

ELO – ELO vinyl (Was £15.99, now £13.50)

Erra – Drift CD (Was £9.99, £6.99)

Foo Fighters – Concrete And Gold (Was £9.96, now £6.75)

Gary Numan – Savage (Songs from a Broken World) CD (Was £11.44, now £9.50)

Grateful Dead – Long Strange Trip (Highlights From The Motion Picture Soundtrack) vinyl (Was £24.99, now £17.80)

Grateful Dead – Fare Thee Well (July 5th) CD box set (Was £27.78, now £23.50)

Green Day – American Idiot vinyl (Was £35.99, now £29.99)

Ho99o9 – United States Of Horror CD (Was £9.99, now £7.99)

Iron Maiden – The Book Of Souls: Live Chapter CD (Was £9.99, now £7.99)

Jeff Beck – Live vinyl (Was £23.88, now £19.99)

Jethro Tull – Too Old To Rock ‘N’ Roll: Too Young To Die! box set (Was £29.99, now £24.99)

Liam Gallagher – As You Were CD (Was £9.34, now £7.80)

Manchester Orchestra – A Black Mile To The Surface CD (Was £7.98, now £6.75)

Marilyn Manson – Heaven Upside Down vinyl (Was £19.99, now £16.99)

Neil Young – Time Fades Away vinyl (Was £18.99, now £14.99)

Nickelback – Feed The Machine CD (Was £7.00, now £5.95)

Paul Weller – Saturns Pattern vinyl (Was £17.99, now £15.25)

Pearl Jam – Let’s Play Two vinyl (Was £37.99, now £28.99)

Peter Gabriel – Long Walk Home double vinyl (Was £21.99, now £18.50)

Pixies – Head Carrier vinyl box set (Was £116.36, now £98.90)

Pretenders – Alone CD (Was £9.99, now £8.49)

Primal Scream – Sonic Flower Groove vinyl (Was £15.99, now £12.99)

Prophets Of Rage – Prophets Of Rage CD (Was £7.98, now £6.75)

PVRIS – All We Know Of Heaven, All We Need Of Hell CD (Was £7.98, now £6.78)

Roxette – Good Karma vinyl (Was £21.57, now £17.99)

September Mourning – Volume II CD (Was £11.99, now £7.99)

Slowdive – Slowdive CD (Was £8.99, now £7.50)

Slowdive – Slowdive vinyl (Was £17.99, now £14.99)

Space – Spiders vinyl (Was £11.80, now £8.99)

Status Quo – Under The Influence vinyl (Was £18.28, now £13.50)

Stray From The Path – Only Death is Real CD (Was £7.99, now £6.25)

Thunder – Rip It Up CD (Was £7.98, now £6.75)

Thurston Moore – Rock N Roll Consciousness CD (Was £7.98, now £6.75)

U.K. Subs – The Gem Singles vinyl (Was £19.70, now £14.50)

Upon A Burning Body – Straight From The Barrio CD (Was £9.99, now £7.99)

Van Halen – Deluxe box set (Was £29.33, now £24.50)

Van Halen – Tokyo Dome In Concert box set (Was £56.48, now £47.99)

Van Morrison – Roll With The Punches vinyl (Was £19.99, now £16.99)

V/A – Classic Rock Anthems double vinyl (Was £18.99, now £12.75)

V/A – Indie Anthems double vinyl (Was £18.99, now £13.50)

V/A – The Man Who Fell To Earth box set (Was £43.95, now £35.99)

The War On Drugs – Lost In The Dream CD (Was £7.99, now £6.50)

The War On Drugs – Slave Ambient vinyl (Was £13.83, now £11.50)

Weezer – Pacific Daydream CD (Was £9.99, now £7.99)

William Patrick Corgan – Ogilala CD (Was £9.99, now £7.99)

Yardbirds – Roger The Engineer vinyl (Was £16.91, now £12.75)

You Me At Six – Night People CD (Was £7.98, now £6.50)

You Me at Six – Night People vinyl (Was £15.99, now £13.50)

