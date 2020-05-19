The Affinity Photo New Rock Photographer 2020 Challenge #5: Black and white photography

Louder has joined forces with with image editing software Affinity Photo to find the best new rock photographers of 2020. We're now at the penultimate stage, with four winners so far: the live music photography heat was won by a stunning shot of Damian Wilson crowd-surfing, the Crowd & Venue Scenes heat by this great shot that captures the energy and passion of a Machine Head crowd, the Shot On Mobile heat was won by this live shot of Manchester band Larkins, and this stunning picture won our Album Photography heat.

Challenge #5 is Black and White Photography.

For this challenge, we are looking for new, original, unpublished music shots in black and white.

Now, obviously it's difficult to shoot much music photography right now, so we're asking you to delve into your archives and find great black and white shots. They could be live shots, or band portraits, or just something that captures the atmosphere in a rehearsal room, recording studio or festival. It may once have been colour - all that matters is that it's great and it's supplied in B&W.

Affinity Photo picture-editing software is about speed, power and precision - and so is the best rock music. This photo competition is about finding new photographers who capture the spirit of rock’n’roll and helping them to get the best from their photographs.

The competition is running over six months with a series of monthly challenges based around different aspects of music photography: live shots, portraits, shooting in black and white etc. The competition is free to enter and there are monthly prizes for the winners of each category. At the end of the six months, the judges will choose one overall winner who will receive:

iPad Pro 11” + Apple Pencil + Affinity Photo for iPad

The opportunity to go on assignment with Louder/Classic Rock/Metal Hammer/Prog photographer Kevin Nixon (OR - if geography makes that impossible - doing a Skype/online workshop with Kevin).

The winning pictures will be published online on Louder and in our sister magazines (Classic Rock, Metal Hammer and Prog).

Additionally, all entrants will be able to buy the award-winning photo editing software Affinity Photo, on PC or Mac, for less than half price - £23.99 instead of the usual £48.99.

Affinity’s John Atkin says: “Even the best photographers adjust their images before publication, and Affinity Photo is perfect whether you want to make quick corrections or complex, multi-layered edits.

“The low one-off price and no monthly subscription means it’s ideal for photographers on a budget, or who might not be using it all the time, while still delivering all of the editing capabilities the top pros require. And it’s all backed up with a whole load of free, easy-to-follow video tutorials that can help make you a better photographer.”

TO ENTER:

All entries must be submitted using our online entry form and received by 15 June 2020. Terms and conditions are at the bottom of the entry form. General T&Cs are here.