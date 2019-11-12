The first winner of the Affinity Photo New Rock Photographer 2020 is...

Louder has joined forces with with image editing software Affinity Photo to find the best new rock photographers of 2020. The competition runs over six months with a series of monthly challenges, and we're pleased to announce the winner of the first challenge, Live Photography.

The winner is...

Bert Treep's prize-winning shot (Image credit: Bert Treep)

This shot of Damian Wilson crowd-surfing was taken in September by Bert Treep at Arjen Lucassen's Into The Electric Castle Live at 013 in Tilburg, The Netherlands.

Bert is a Dutch photographer, specialising in prog artists. Of this shot, he says: “The show was almost over and I was about to put my camera in the bag, when suddenly Damian Wilson jumped off the stage and started crowdsurfing from front to the end of the venue.

“The photo just shows the moment he lands on the public for the first time with a big smile on his face.

“It was at the end of a phenomenal show. The Electric Castle Live And Other Tales, is a rock opera written by Dutch master Arjen Lucassen. 12,000 people from 64 countries came in September this year to the four shows! It was the event of the year.

“Damian Wilson was one of the original vocalists on Into The Electric Castle – he performed as the Knight (you can see the clothes on the picture)

“To submit this picture for the competition – that is my tribute to Damian.”

(Image credit: Bert Treep)

Congratulations to Bert and thank you to everyone who entered – the standard was incredibly high.

Affinity Photo picture-editing software is about speed, power and precision - and so is the best rock music. This photo competition is about finding new photographers who capture the spirit of rock’n’roll and helping them to get the best from their photographs.

The competition will run over the next six months with a series of monthly challenges based around different aspects of music photography: live shots, portraits, shooting in black and white etc. The competition is free to enter and there are monthly prizes for the winners of each category. At the end of the six months, the judges will choose one overall winner who will receive:

iPad Pro 11” + Apple Pencil + Affinity Photo for iPad

The opportunity to go on assignment with Louder/Classic Rock/Metal Hammer/Prog photographer Kevin Nixon (OR - if geography makes that impossible - doing a Skype/online workshop with Kevin).

The winning pictures will be published online on Louder and in our sister magazines (Classic Rock, Metal Hammer and Prog).

Additionally, all entrants will be able to buy the award-winning photo editing software Affinity Photo, on PC or Mac, for less than half price - £23.99 instead of the usual £48.99.

Affinity’s John Atkin says: “Even the best photographers adjust their images before publication, and Affinity Photo is perfect whether you want to make quick corrections or complex, multi-layered edits.

“The low one-off price and no monthly subscription means it’s ideal for photographers on a budget, or who might not be using it all the time, while still delivering all of the editing capabilities the top pros require. And it’s all backed up with a whole load of free, easy-to-follow video tutorials that can help make you a better photographer.”

Challenge #2 is Crowd & Venue Scenes. We are looking for new, original unpublished live shots of audiences – they could be taken at your local, at festivals or indoor live shows – but they should be shots that capture audience reactions, enthusiasm, as well as the scale of the audience, or the attitude, style and fashion of the fans.

Here are some shots from Classic Rock photographer and judge Kevin Nixon to give you some inspiration:

(Image credit: Kevin Nixon)

(Image credit: Kevin Nixon)

(Image credit: Kevin Nixon)

(Image credit: Kevin Nixon)

TO ENTER:

All entries must be submitted using our online entry form and received by 31 November 2019. Terms and conditions are at the bottom of the entry form. General T&Cs are here.