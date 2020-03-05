The third winner of the Affinity Photo New Rock Photographer 2020 is...

Louder has joined forces with with image editing software Affinity Photo to find the best new rock photographers of 2020. The competition runs over six months with a series of monthly challenges: Challenge 1 was on live photography and won by a shot of prog singer Damian Wilson crowd-surfing. Challenge 2 was all about Crowd & Venue Scenes and won by a great shot of a Machine Head crowd. Challenge 3 was Shot On Mobile: new, original, unpublished music pictures shot on mobile/cell phones. The subject could be anything: a live artist, audience members, posed shots – anything music-related captured on a phone or tablet.

And the winner is...

The prize-winning shot of Larkins (Image credit: Brandon Parker)

This shot of Manchester band Larkins by Brandon Parker, captures the brief perfectly – not only shot on mobile but capturing a scene lit by phones and a fanbase both in the moment and detached because, well, they're using their phones. Celebratory and evocative, it's a shot that couldn't have been taken a decade ago.

Larkins at The Sunflower Lounge, Birmingham. (Image credit: Brandon Parker)

Congratulations to Brandon and thank you to everyone who entered – we had more entries than ever before and it was hard to choose a winner.

Affinity Photo picture-editing software is about speed, power and precision - and so is the best rock music. This photo competition is about finding new photographers who capture the spirit of rock’n’roll and helping them to get the best from their photographs.

The competition will run over the next six months with a series of monthly challenges based around different aspects of music photography: live shots, portraits, shooting in black and white etc. The competition is free to enter and there are monthly prizes for the winners of each category. At the end of the six months, the judges will choose one overall winner who will receive:

iPad Pro 11” + Apple Pencil + Affinity Photo for iPad

The opportunity to go on assignment with Louder/Classic Rock/Metal Hammer/Prog photographer Kevin Nixon (OR - if geography makes that impossible - doing a Skype/online workshop with Kevin).

The winning pictures will be published online on Louder and in our sister magazines (Classic Rock, Metal Hammer and Prog).

Additionally, all entrants will be able to buy the award-winning photo editing software Affinity Photo, on PC or Mac, for less than half price - £23.99 instead of the usual £48.99.

Affinity’s John Atkin says: “Even the best photographers adjust their images before publication, and Affinity Photo is perfect whether you want to make quick corrections or complex, multi-layered edits.

“The low one-off price and no monthly subscription means it’s ideal for photographers on a budget, or who might not be using it all the time, while still delivering all of the editing capabilities the top pros require. And it’s all backed up with a whole load of free, easy-to-follow video tutorials that can help make you a better photographer.”

Challenge #4 will be launched later today.