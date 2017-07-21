The 90s issue: Your definitive guide to the craziest decade in metal

So here it is. From the start of grunge’s road to global domination to the rise of the nu metal juggernaut, this is your definitive guide to the craziest decade in metal history. Delve into the biggest 90s special ever made.

We’ll see you on the other side…

1990: How Alice In Chains took metal to the mainstream

The Top 10 Albums Of 1990

1991: The year black metal conquered the world

The Top 10 Albums Of 1991

On the frontlines: Anthrax's Scott Ian remembers the 90s

1992: How Kyuss sparked a stoner rock revolution

The Top 10 Albums Of 1992

1993: The year Roadrunner Records became an unstoppable force

The Top 10 Albums Of 1993

On the frontlines: Pantera's Rex Brown remembers the 90s

1994: When a surprise movie hit unleashed a new gothic vision

The Top 10 Albums Of 1994

1995: When At The Gates rewrote the metal template

The Top 10 Albums Of 1995

1996: The masks went on, and the Slipknot phenomenon was born

The Top 10 Albums Of 1996

1997: The year The Prodigy lit a fire under metal

The Top 10 Albums Of 1997

On the frontlines: Napalm Death's Barney Greenway remembers the 90s

1998: Remembering Snot, and the untimely death of Lynn Strait

The Top 10 Albums Of 1998

1999: Columbine, Marilyn Manson and the real-life Antichrist Superstar

The Top 10 Albums Of 1999

On the frontlines: Monster Magnet's Dave Wyndorf remembers the 90s