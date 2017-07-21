The 90s issue: Your definitive guide to the craziest decade in metal

So here it is. From the start of grunge’s road to global domination to the rise of the nu metal juggernaut, this is your definitive guide to the craziest decade in metal history. Delve into the biggest 90s special ever made.
We’ll see you on the other side…
1990: How Alice In Chains took metal to the mainstream
1991: The year black metal conquered the world
On the frontlines: Anthrax's Scott Ian remembers the 90s
1992: How Kyuss sparked a stoner rock revolution
1993: The year Roadrunner Records became an unstoppable force
On the frontlines: Pantera's Rex Brown remembers the 90s
1994: When a surprise movie hit unleashed a new gothic vision
1995: When At The Gates rewrote the metal template
1996: The masks went on, and the Slipknot phenomenon was born
1997: The year The Prodigy lit a fire under metal
On the frontlines: Napalm Death's Barney Greenway remembers the 90s
1998: Remembering Snot, and the untimely death of Lynn Strait
1999: Columbine, Marilyn Manson and the real-life Antichrist Superstar
On the frontlines: Monster Magnet's Dave Wyndorf remembers the 90s