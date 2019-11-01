Gifts for music lovers: killer Christmas gifts for rock and metal fans

It can be hard buying pressies for the rock and metal fan in your life. You can’t buy them a black t-shirt for every birthday and Christmas. What’s more, given the average devotee’s dedication to the genre, most are avid collectors of many of their favourite bands’ releases and memorabilia, so there’s a good chance they’ve already crossed off most of the good ideas on your current list.

Luckily, it’s this same passionate devotion that leads to bands and independent sellers creating more and more cool swag for every facet of life, bearing the logos of Metallica, AC/DC, Iron Maiden and the rest. While a quick search of sites like Etsy, EMP and Impericon will throw up a host of rad ideas, our selection of awesome gifts for music lovers and cool metal-themed novelties should help you fill the rock ‘n’ roll stockings this Christmas.

We've compiled our list of surefire Christmas crackers

Don't forget that Black Friday 2019 will be rocking up later this month too. We reckon it could be an opportunity to find some great bargains on music gear, vinyl, turntables, headphones and more.

The best gifts for music lovers right now

(Image credit: EMP)

1. Judas Priest Painkiller puzzle

Given they're celebrating their 50th anniversary, this old-school present is a guaranteed winner for any Judas Priest diehard. After all, what's more wholesome than doing a family jigsaw puzzle over the festive period, especially one as ripping as the Painkiller album cover. There are also Maiden and Slayer varieties available for those who find jigsaws of Monet and maps a little dull.

(Image credit: Amazon )

2. Iron Maiden Collector’s editions

It's almost certain that the Maiden obsessive in your life already has every album on CD, vinyl, cassette and even the odd Mini Disc. But that doesn't mean you can't buy them an album again, especially one of these special collector’s editions. Coming in a chunky box complete with a CD, patch and a figurine of mascot Eddie that's worth the price of admission alone, you can choose from Somewhere In Time, Fear Of The Dark and A Matter Of Life And Death. Or all three if you've got a particularly massive family.

(Image credit: Marshall)

3. Marshall Kilburn II speaker

Embracing the digital age doesn't have to mean filling your home with ugly, clinical-looking tech. If you're a rocker looking to invest in a new speaker, Marshall's complete speaker range is well worth a look. Not only do they look like they were designed to play rock, they sound massive too. The Kilburn II is a rugged and portable option which Marshall claims is the loudest speaker in its class.

(Image credit: EMP)

4. Five Finger Death Punch beer jug

Another band who have long since shown subtlety the door, this outlandish vessel is exactly the thing Five Finger Death Punch disciples love. Covered in the band's aggressive logo, chains and a handle that's not too dissimilar to a Klingon bat'leth, it's a tankard that reeks of abrasive testosterone and is all the better for it. Is it suitable for drinking bubbly on Christmas Day? Absolutely not, and that's why it's essential.

(Image credit: Amazon)

5. Alex Grey 2020 wall calendar

Who doesn't love a calendar for Christmas? Well, not us, usually. But when it features an artwork collection from respected artist Alex Grey, you can count us in. Having worked with Tool on album artwork and videos, any fan will be enamoured by the recognisable, trippy style of Grey each month. The pages would also make excellent wall art once the year is up.

(Image credit: Amazon)

6. Motörhead logo hip flask

While the FFDP jug is a rather gaudy drinking vessel, this Motörhead hip flask is a much more stylish affair. Obviously late frontman and legend Lemmy was partial to a fair bit trickle of whisky, so the fact the flask’s capacity is limited to a sensible 180ml volume is probably for the best. More classy than overkill, then.

(Image credit: Sony)

7. Sony PSHX500.CEK Turntable

With the massive resurgence in vinyl sweeping up those wanting to enjoy both vintage LPs and new releases alike, it’s imperative that analogue aficionados have the right tools to capture all the minute details ingrained into each groove. Understandably some of these pieces of kit can reach some eye-popping prices, but the Sony PSHX500.CEK Turntable, as featured in our best budget turntables guide , manages to produce high-quality audio performance without breaking the bank.

(Image credit: EMP)

8. AC/DC Hells Bells bedlinen

Bedding is a practical but ultimately uninspired choice for a birthday or Christmas present. However, stick a band logo on it and it's suddenly an indispensable addition to the bed chamber. There are two different designs of the Aussie rockers' own bedlinen, so your duvet and cushions could permanently be encased in hard Rock vibes.

(Image credit: AKG)

9. AKG Y50BT Bluetooth Headphones

In the same vein as the turntables, having a decent pair of wireless headphones to really get the most out of your listening experience is imperative for rock fans. You can’t go far wrong with these AKG Bluetooth cans, which top our best budget wireless headphones buyer’s guide. Not only do they deliver great bass and clear notes, but they’re both comfortable and connect via Bluetooth for added convenience and that wire-free life.

(Image credit: Epiphone)

10. Epiphone Slash AFD Les Paul Special-II

By far the cheapest signature guitar you’re likely to find, the ‘AFD’ (that’s Appetite For Destruction, acronym fans) Special-II is a brilliant beginner guitar for those who want to channel the GnR man's vibe. Not only does this axe offer great rock tones for aspiring Slash fans, but the AA flame maple veneer makes it look a million bucks. What's more, the package comes complete with a Slash Snakepit 15-watts amp, plus picks, a strap and a cable.

(Image credit: Sony)

11. Sony WH-1000XM3

Digital meets analogue in these brilliant, wireless, noise-cancelling cans, and that's why they top our best headphones guide. They block out more of that Christmas day din than most of their rivals and they sound amazing, too, thanks to the introduction of analogue amplification. In addition to exhaustive battery life, there’s an app that you can use to tweak the amount of noise-cancelling provided, too.

(Image credit: EMP)

12. Guns N’ Roses Appetite toilet bag

If you're anything like us you'll gratefully receive two or three cans of deodorant, bottles of shower gel and perhaps a tub of anti-ageing cream (what are they trying to say?) at Christmas, so what better way to store them all than a GnR toilet bag? A sensible and cool option from the former Most Dangerous Band in the World.

(Image credit: EMP)

13. Slayer Eagle bottle opener

You can also get Motörhead and Iron Maiden options, but honestly just look at this glorious utensil! Bottle openers are a bit of a cop out, but there isn't a Slayer fan alive who wouldn't want this in their cutlery drawer. And given this will be the first festive period without the thrash gods following their retirement, it's the ideal time to put it to good use and drown your sorrows.

(Image credit: EMP)

14. Slipknot EMP Signature Collection Lace-Up Shoe

We’ve already compiled our list of the best Slipknot merch , but these trainers are a highlight and would make a great addition to any Maggot's collection. While you don't need to know their favourite Slipknot album or member before you order a pair, we do suggest you find out the shoe size of whoever you're buying for.

(Image credit: Amazon)

15. Amazon Echo Studio

If you want the very best smart speaker on the market right now, we think the AmazonEcho Studio is it. It has superior sound quality (reflected in the higher price), it comes with the super-intelligent Amazon Alexa on board, and it represents the smart speaker world finding a new level of sophistication and power.

(Image credit: Etsy)

16. Black Sabbath periodic table

Anyone with a periodic table of elements hanging on their wall will either be smart or pretending to be. But there's no doubt that someone with a Black Sabbath periodic table is the kind of genius we want to have an in-depth conversation with. The black (natch) print swaps out sodium and titanium for Sweet Leaf and Tony Iommi, and combines stylish interior design, metal random and out and out comedic value into one gift.

(Image credit: Etsy)

17. Rammstein wall clock

You could be extremely generous and get the Rammstein fan in your life a ticket for one of next summer's stadium shows. Or, given that every fan probably has a ticket and is already applying the fire repellent cream, you can't go far wrong with this bespoke clock made from an old Vinyl LP. Sadly, it doesn't shoot fire as the hands strike 12, but your ceiling is probably thankful for that.

(Image credit: Rega)

18. Rega Planar 3

Ok, so it’s a hefty hike compared to the budget Sony on this list, but if you really value the sound when dropping the needle on your favourite albums, then it’s worth investing some cash. This is an unbelievably clean and clear sounding deck that doesn’t colour your records and delivers detail, punch and impeccable tonality. Hey, maybe you could combine your Christmas and birthday budget for this top-rated record player.

(Image credit: Apple)

19. Apple iPad Air

This lightweight Apple tablet hits the sweet spot between price and performance, meaning you can stream, game and work knowing you have the right tool for the job. The stunning 10.5-inch Retina display features Apple’s True Tone technology and, while under the hood is the A12 Bionic processor which delivers all the power you'll need.