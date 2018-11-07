Lenco L-85 turntable review

If you're one of those people whose first priority when shopping for budget turntables is their availability in a variety of bright, modern colours, the Lenco L-85 is your best new friend.

Why? Because it's available in a variety of bright, modern colours. See? Not only that, but it comes with the famous Lenco badge attached, and that's important if you know your hi-fi history, because Lenco have always been associated with quality gear. They're one of those names that some audiophiles get gooey-eyed over, like Garrard or Tannoy.

But enough about the nice colours. What about the serious business of sound? How does the Lenco L-85 compare to other budget turntables? We asked the experts at What Hi-Fi to give us the lowdown.

What Hi-Fi say...

Well, they're pretty happy with the L-85, describing it as the "best plug-and-play machine we’ve come across at this budget price," taking a much-deserved pot-shot at the wretched Crosley Cruiser as they do.

They're complimentary about the build quality, and compare it to the DUPLO blocks kids play with until they're old enough to move onto bricks they might otherwise swallow.

"Think of the Lenco L-85 as that," they say. "A beginner’s turntable that gives you all the basics with promise of more exciting things, while still being enjoyable in its own right."

Any complaints? Just a tiny one: "Our one small gripe is that there’s no LED telling you when the turntable is switched on."

Oh yeah, and they mention those nice colours: red, yellow, black, white and grey.

Read the full What Hi-Fi review