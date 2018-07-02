Prequelle by Ghost has been named as the best metal album of 2018 so far by Metal Hammer readers.

The poll, which garnered almost 5000 votes named the Swedish occultists' fourth full-length as this year's best album with an overwhelming majority.

Metal Hammer's 9/10 review from earlier this year heralds the mix of styles on display from Cardinal Copia and co.

"The religious rapture of third track Faith is offset by insidious whispers and an almost subliminal horror-movie laugh, nailing that schlocky vibe Ghost do so well, walking a line between parody and thrills. Organ-augmented ballad See The Light combines gentle worship with Holy Communion metaphors about rotting flesh," said Eleanor Goodman in the review.

"Though disarming on first listen, they cleverly connect Ghost songs past and present, and make the record feel like a grand musical. It’s easy to imagine how these interludes might work onstage – maybe even during set changes – for this most theatrical of bands."

Metal Hammer readers were able to vote either for one of the 50 albums in the Metal Hammer albums of 2018 (so far) list or add their own choice. The top 20 as voted for by you is as follows: