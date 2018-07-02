Rivers Of Nihil – Where Owls Know My Name album review

Where Owls Know My Name 1. Cancer / Moonspeak

2. The Silent Life

3. A Home

4. Old Nothing

5. Subtle Change (Including The Forest Of Transition And Dissatisfaction Dance)

6. Terrestria III: Wither

7. Hollow

8. Death Is Real

9. Where Owls Know My Name

10. Capricorn / Agoratopia

On their third full-length album, Rivers Of Nihil have finally done it: they’ve crafted the fully-realised magnum opus that fans have been clamouring for ever since the band first exploded onto the extreme metal scene almost a decade ago.

While The Conscious Seed Of Light and Monarchy are solid slices of experimental aggression, neither hold a candle to this latest juggernaut, which effortlessly balances the riffs of Enslaved, the drumming of Gojira, the songwriting skill of Death and the diverse instrumentation of Norway’s Shining.

It’s a Frankenstein’s monster of the tech-metal world. Where Owls Know My Name brilliantly blends thoroughbred, American brutality with European adventurousness, and the end result is an undeniable triumph.

If, in future, they can expand upon this disc’s monumental precedent, Rivers Of Nihil could well be the next heirs to the heavy prog throne.