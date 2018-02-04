Visigoth - Conqueror’s Oath album review

You’ve sharpened your sword, polished your armour and saddled a mighty steed. You’ve found a sweet valley and there is an enemy to crush. All you’re missing is an epic soundtrack. Thankfully, Utah metal warriors Visigoth are back for the attack. Conqueror’s Oath features eight slabs of pure heavy metal joy that draw on the epic 80s tradition of American metal – Manowar, Warlord, Medieval Steel – as well as classic Maiden. Hammerforged and Warrior Queen are heroic anthems that make you want to punch the air and fight an entire army, while Salt City is a paean to both their hometown and to early-80s Priest. Wicked twin guitars abound and in Jake Rogers they boast a world-class vocalist who can stand alongside Grand Magus’s JB and Brian Balich of Argus as one the best new school of metal singers around.