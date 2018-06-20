Kamelot – The Shadow Theory album review

The Shadow Theory 1. The Mission

2. Phantom Divine (Shadow Empire)

3. RavenLight

4. Amnesiac

5. Burns To Embrace

6. In Twilight Hours

7. Kevlar Skin

8. Static

9. MindFall Remedy

10. Stories Unheard

11. Vespertine (My Crimson Bride)

12. The Proud And The Broken

13. Ministrium (Shadow Key) Buy from Amazon

Kamelot are no strangers to concept albums, but the idea behind their latest is ambitious even by their standards. In Jungian psychology, the shadow refers to the dark side of our unconsciousness and the quintet have expanded this into a full- blown theme that explores the complexity of the human mind. It sounds like the plot to some weird arthouse movie, and The Shadow Theory is so epic it could be a film soundtrack.

Jam-packed with monstrous riffs, strings, choirs, stunning guest vocals from Beyond The Black’s Jennifer Haben and gut-wrenching growls from Once Human’s Lauren Hart, it captures the perfect balance between darkness and light.

Singer Tommy Karevik is more expressive than ever, and even seems to be channelling the theatrical airs of his fellow Ayreon collaborator Damian Wilson (ex-Threshold). The Shadow Theory isn’t just big, it’s clever, too!