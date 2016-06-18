Evil Reborn, Lucifer's Hammer and Nocturnal Hollow – album reviews

Evil Reborn – Throne Of Insanity
Hulking death metal from Venezuela replete with both old-school atmosphere and a bagful of sharpened hooks. The likes of Possessed Angels are played with fiendish intent and infectious enthusiasm. [6] AR
Lucifer’s Hammer – Beyond The Omens
These Chileans play classic, twin lead-driven heavy metal with an enthusiasm that’s infectious – but also with an over-spacious, runaway production that suggests high altitude played its part. [6] JS
Nocturnal Hollow – Deathless And Fleshless
These Venezuelans sound like Swedish devotees with their HM-2 pedal in full force but with a tighter, more US-derived feeling. [6] OB