Deathrite premiere Revelation Of Chaos album

Death ‘n’ rollers Deathrite are streaming their new album Revelation Of Chaos exclusively with Metal Hammer!

Speaking to Metal Hammer, vocalist Tony says we should “expect some heavy backbreaking riffs and pounding drums attended by the prophecies of the upcoming apocalypse.”

Which sounds menacing enough, but it’s also “the soundtrack for your long beer-killing rides to all the crazy festivals and battlefields around the world.”

That’s pretty accurate if you ask us. But you can make your mind up below!

Order your copy of Revelation Of Chaos.