With 19 studio albums and 11 live albums released over the course of five decades, there's lots to consider when creating a quiz to tax the mind of even the most dedicated Rush fan.



So, how well do you know the Canadian prog legends? Are you the sort of fan who knows how many times Neil Peart hits his little cymbals at the start of YYZ or are you the sort of pedant who knows they're called crotales?

Well, it's time to Roll The Bones and test your knowledge in our quiz below. Will you display Grace Under Pressure or will you simply Stick It Out until the end?