Rush once toyed with the idea of Monty Python actor John Cleese rapping on the title track of 1991's Roll The Bones. But who recorded the part instead? Test your knowledge with this incredibly tough quiz
Only the Priests of the Temples of Syrinx would get 100 per cent correct in this Rush trivia challenge
With 19 studio albums and 11 live albums released over the course of five decades, there's lots to consider when creating a quiz to tax the mind of even the most dedicated Rush fan.
So, how well do you know the Canadian prog legends? Are you the sort of fan who knows how many times Neil Peart hits his little cymbals at the start of YYZ or are you the sort of pedant who knows they're called crotales?
Well, it's time to Roll The Bones and test your knowledge in our quiz below. Will you display Grace Under Pressure or will you simply Stick It Out until the end?
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Born in 1976 in Newcastle-upon-Tyne, Simon Young has been a music journalist for twenty-seven years. His fanzine, Hit A Guy With Glasses, enjoyed a one-issue run before he secured a job at Kerrang! in 1999. His writing has also appeared in Classic Rock, Metal Hammer, Prog, and Planet Rock. His first book, So Much For The 30 Year Plan: Therapy? — The Authorised Biography was published in 2020 through Jawbone.
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