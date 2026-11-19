U2 have spoken about feeling "blessed" to have worked with Dolly Parton on the last ever song that the iconic Queen of Country ever recorded.

Parton recorded her vocal parts for Torn, a duet with U2 frontman Bono, in Nashville in June, making it her final recorded vocal performance prior to her passing on August 25. The song is the closing track on U2's new album, Carnaval De Luz.

In an appearance of US talk show Jimmy Kimmel Live last week, U2 discussed how the collaboration came about, and revealed what they believe is the message that Parton was sharing in the song.

Latest Videos From Louder Watch full video here:

Admitting that his band's hearts are broken over Parton's death, Bono tells Jimmy Kimmel that U2 originally pitched the country legend the idea of working together on a song called Lifelong - "a slightly dizzy drunken marriage song" - which Parton passed on, telling the band that it was " a little too Irish" for her. Parton then proposed collaborating on a different song.

Bono explains: "She said, 'Look I've got a song started, and you can take it somewhere else. I'd like to see where you take it, I might like where you take it. The implication is here, of course, if I don't like where you take it, it will never see the light of day."



"It was a real shock that she was willing to put her musical destiny in our hands," adds guitarist The Edge. "We were doing something kinda more sci-fi country, but she was so up for it, she was really game."

Bono describes Parton's contribution to the song as "a masterclass", adding "she sang herself to some other place."



Co-written with Snow Patrol's Johnny McDaid, Torn is described on Parton's website as "a tender country song detailing broken family ties that holds wider resonances."

"Her last prayer, in a way, was this song," Bono says. "It feels like a prayer and and I think it's for America, but it's for anywhere where there's divided politics. She has a line "Nothing hurts a mother more than a family at war", and, you know, she didn't have kids, but we are all her children."

Get the Louder Newsletter The latest news, features and interviews direct to your inbox, from the global home of alternative music. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Check out Torn, and U2's full interview with Jimmy Kimmel, below.

U2 - Torn (feat. Dolly Parton) [Lyric Video] - YouTube Watch On