U2 add UK and European dates to 2027 world tour, humbly entitled The Greatest Show On Earth

U2 have added to their 2027 The Greatest Show On Earth touring plans, putting 12 dates in the UK and Europe to the itinerary.

The Irish rock legends will hit the road from April to July, promoting their upcoming album Carnaval de Luz. The tour starts with two dates at Strawberry Arena in Stockholm on April 26 and 28, then continues through Paris, Lisbon, Amsterdam, London and Berlin before wrapping up at Stadio San Siro in Milan on July 5 and 6. Every city except Lisbon and Berlin gets two shows.

See the full tour layout below. An artist ticket presale starts on November 5 at 10am local time, ahead of general sale at the same time on November 6. Get presale access by signing up via Ticketmaster before 11:59pm CET on Sunday, November 1.

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In addition to the stadium shows, the band will put on an intimate London gig on Tuesday next week (November 3). A limited number of tickets are available via a BBC Audiences ballot, which is open until midnight tonight, October 29.

The news follows the announcement of a string of Central and South American dates earlier this month, scheduled for Mexico City, São Paulo and Buenos Aires for February and March. Those dates are also listed below. According to press materials, North American shows and extra Spanish stops will be revealed soon.

The title The Greatest Show On Earth may seem cocky, but, as singer Bono and guitarist The Edge revealed in a New York Times interview earlier this week, it ties into the band’s belief that they can still outdo themselves creatively and onstage 50 years after forming.

“We genuinely think that we might just write the best song we’ve ever written next week,” The Edge insisted, “or do the best show we’ve ever done next tour… that’s why I’m still in this band.”

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“I’m jealous when suddenly we’re left out of the pop charts,” Bono admitted. “That’s a personality flaw, because, yeah, 66 and wants to storm the pop charts, somebody should throw some cold water over this fella! But actually, deep down, it’s because I don’t want those ideas to be left out of the mainstream, because my favourite artists stormed the mainstream.”

Carnaval de Luz (Spanish and Portuguese for “Carnival Of Light”) is out on November 13 via Island. It marks the band’s first album of new original material since 2017’s Songs Of Experience, the follow-up to 2014’s controversially inescapable-for-Apple-users Songs Of Innocence. The yet-to-be-released track Torn features a posthumous performance from country-pop queen Dolly Parton, who died aged 80 in August.