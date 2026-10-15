Irish rock legends U2 will embark on a world tour in 2027. The Carnaval De Luz Presents: The Greatest Show On Earth world tour will kick off in late February in Mexico City before South American dates in Brazil and Argentina, with dates in North America and Europe still to be announced.

Beck will support U2 at the Latin American shows, and a series of ticket presales begins on Monday (October 19) at 10am local time. The general sale kicks off the following Friday (October 23) at the same time. Full dates below.

"'The Greatest Show on Earth'? Now that's a throwdown," say the band. "It's a dare, to ourselves as much as anyone, to try and have the best night of anybody's life. A bit of showman, a bit of shaman, a riot of colour, unreasonable guitar, bass and drums, and tunes you can hold onto. Because if people are gonna show up, we certainly are."

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U2 have also released a new single, The Greatest Show On Earth, co-written by U2 guitarist The Edge with Brian Eno, who worked on the band's albums The Unforgettable Fire (1984), The Joshua Tree (1987) and Achtung Baby (1991). The song is the third single to be taken from U2's upcoming 16th album. Carnaval de Luz, which will be released on November 15.

The video for the single was filmed in the Californian desert and directed by Anton Corbijn, who took the iconic band photos on the cover of The Joshua Tree, and has since directed videos for U2 singles One, Please and Electrical Storm.

Carnaval de Luz, the follow-up to 2023's Songs Of Surrender will be released on November 15, and is available to pre-order now. Deluxe editions will include physical copies of the digital EPs U2 released earlier this year, Days Of Ash and Easter Lily. Customers placing orders at the UK store will receive a ticket pre-sale code for UK dates, which are expected to be announced shortly.

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U2: Carnaval De Luz Presents: The Greatest Show On Earth world tour 2027

Feb 23: Mexico City Estadio GNP Seguros, Mexico

Feb 26: Mexico City Estadio GNP Seguros, Mexico

Mar 10: São Paulo Estádio MorumBIS, Brazil

Mar 12: São Paulo Estádio MorumBIS, Brazil

Mar 23: Buenos Aires Estadio River Plate, Argentina

Mar 25: Buenos Aires Estadio River Plate, Argentina

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