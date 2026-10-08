Sheffield's finest Def Leppard have announced a mammoth run of North American shows for 2027. The dates commence on March 2 at the PPL Center in Allentown , PA., and conclude four months later at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, IN.

"2027 just keeps getting better!" say the band. "We are excited to announce our new 2027 Tour with Goo Goo Dolls and special guest The Struts - taking over North America next Spring with a night of non-stop hits!

"You can get first access to pre-sale tickets starting this Monday, October 12 at 10am. Tickets will go on sale next Friday, October 16. Be sure to get yours early because this is going to be one for the ages!"

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One dollar from each ticket sale will be donated to the cancer research and treatment organisation City of Hope, who have treated Leppard guitarist Vivian Campbell in his battles with the blood cancer Hodgkin lymphoma. Campbell was first diagnosed in 2013, and reported that he was "completely in remission" last year. In August, however, he revealed that the cancer had returned.

"In the winter of 2023, I got really scared about what was happening and the pace at which it was happening," he said. "And I realised at that point that I had to do a donor transplant. It was my only hope to survive. And that's what I did. I did that in January of '25. I did a donor transplant. Unfortunately, it didn't stick. So the cancer has returned. And I'm continuing treatments to manage it."

Def Leppard, who completed the European leg of their Live 2026 tour in July, play a one-off show at Seminole Hard Rock Live in Hollywood, FL, next week, and are heading to Mexico, El Salvador, Costa Rica, Colombia and Argentina over the next month. Full dates below.

Def Leppard: Live 2026 tour

Oct 15: Hollywood Seminole Hard Rock Live, FL

Oct 17: Querétaro Autodroma Queretaro, Mexico

Oct 19: Mexico City Palacio de los Deportes, Mexico

Oct 21: Guadalajara Arena VFG Guadalajara, Mexico

Oct 24: San Salvador Cuscatlán Stadium, El Salvador

Oct 27: Alajuela Parque Viva, Costa Rica

Nov 02: Bogotá Movistar Arena, Colombia

Nov 05: Buenos Aires Movistar Arena, Argentina

Def Leppard 2027 North American tour

Mar 02: Allentown PPL Center, PA

Mar 05: Montreal Bell Centre, QC

Mar 07: Detroit Little Caesars Arena, MI

Mar 09: Toronto Scotiabank Arena, ON

Mar 11: Quebec City Centre Vidéotron, QC

Mar 13: Newark Prudential Center, NJ

Mar 17: Boston TD Garden, MA

Mar 19: Nashville Bridgestone Arena, TN

Mar 21: Washington Capital One Arena, DC

Mar 23: Pittsburgh PPG Paints Arena, PA

Mar 25: Chicago United Center, IL

Mar 27: Minneapolis Target Center, MN

Mar 29: Denver Ball Arena, CO

Mar 31: Salt Lake City Delta Center, UT

Apr 13: Austin Moody Center, TX

Apr 16: North Little Rock Simmons Bank Arena, AR

Apr 18: Fort Worth Dickies Arena, TX

Apr 20: Mobile Regions Arena, AL

Apr 22: Wichita INTRUST Bank Arena, KS

Apr 24: Lincoln Pinnacle Bank Arena, NE

Apr 26: Kansas City T-Mobile Center, MO

Apr 29: Glendale Desert Diamond Arena, AZ

May 01: Los Angeles Hollywood Bowl, CA

May 05: San Francisco Chase Center, CA

May 07: Sacramento Golden 1 Center, CA

May 09: Seattle Climate Pledge Arena, WA

May 11: Spokane Numerica Veterans Arena, WA

May 14: Vancouver Rogers Arena, BC

May 16: Edmonton Rogers Place, AB

May 29: San Antonio Frost Bank Center, TX

Jun 01: Houston Toyota Center, TX

Jun 03: Oklahoma City Paycom Center, OK

Jun 05: Milwaukee Fiserv Forum, WI

Jun 07: St. Louis Enterprise Center, MO

Jun 09: Louisville KFC Yum! Center, KY

Jun 11: Savannah Enmarket Arena, GA

Jun 13: Tampa Benchmark International Arena, FL

Jun 17: Atlanta State Farm Arena, GA

Jun 19: Columbus Schottenstein Center, OH

Jun 21: Cleveland Rocket Arena, OH

Jun 23: New York Madison Square Garden, NY

Jun 25: Uncasville Mohegan Sun Arena, CT

Jun 27: Philadelphia Xfinity Mobile Arena, PA

Jun 30: Charlotte Spectrum Center, NC

Jul 02: Indianapolis Gainbridge Fieldhouse, IN

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