Alex Lifeson’s Envy Of None bandmate Andy Curran has recalled his reaction when the Rush reunion tour trashed their own road trip plans.

The alt-poprock outfit, fronted by vocalist Maiah Wynne, had released two albums – their self-titled 2022 debut and 2025’s Stygian Wavz – before it was confirmed that Rush were returning in 2026. Since then the Canadian prog giants have extended their plans to include a residency at the Los Angeles Sphere in 2027.

But former Coney Hatch leader Curran insists that, despite the disruption to his own band, there are no hard feelings – and in fact he’s delighted if they played a role in helping Lifeson and Geddy Lee get theirs back together.

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“The stuff that was going on with Envy Of None, when Alex Lifeson decided that he was going back out with Rush, that sort of put a pin in all that activity,” Curran tells Distortion Den.

“Everybody was super supportive; we were very happy that, potentially, Alex’s involvement with Envy Of None had got him out of a very negative place after Neil Peart passed – then to a very positive place where he was creating music and playing guitar again.

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“I know first-hand it was a very bad chapter for everybody in the Rush camp, with Geddy and Alex at the top of the list. Geddy went on to work on his books and his television programme and everything. I think that was really rewarding for him to step away. And Alex went in head-on with Envy Of None.”

Curran emphasises that if the band “played the tiniest part in that Rush reunion and getting Alex back into a place where he is creative, then checkmark – I am so proud to be part of that.”

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He continues: “We were very close to committing to live dates. It looked very optimistic that we were going to play maybe four or five shows. And then the Rush reunion tour came out. So we realised, ‘Time out.’”

But he suggests that it might not be over. “There’s talks of doing a third album,” he says. “Everybody’s giving each other space.”

In the meantime, Curran has formed a solo band, released his EP Rockaholic, and plans to keep himself busy. “I stood back and looked and I went, ‘Alex is out having fun with Rush. Maiah’s playing dates for her solo record. Guess what, Curran – giddyup! Start doing some stuff!’”