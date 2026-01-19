"He could send masked men around to shoot me in the head." Former Pink Floyd frontman Roger Waters says that his vocal opposition to "evil" US President Trump could get him killed

Roger Waters has suggested that his political views, and specifically his opposition to "evil" Donald Trump, could get him assassinated on the US President's orders.

The former Pink Floyd man made the claim during an interview with British broadcaster Piers Morgan on January 16.

Waters holds divergent views to Trump on many social and political issues, and makes no secret of his opposition to his presidency. During the course of the interview he criticises the US President for his intervention in the domestic affairs of Venezuela and Iran, and argues that he "governs for the benefit of the oligarchs and the very rich".

"He's demented," Waters says. "He's obviously very evil, but now he's demented as well as being very evil. He was always a real scumbag. Everything he's ever done is awful in every way. You might think Donald Trump's a jolly good chap, MAGA, all that crap, none of which he believes. All he believes is in lining his pockets and the pockets of Jared Kushner (Trump's son-in-law), and maybe some of his other children, and his friends Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg and all the rest of the oligarchs, who are all in the same cabal."

At this point in the interview, Morgan asks why Waters continues to live in the US given how much he hates Donald trump. Echoing comments made earlier in the conversation by Waters, he says, "So you live in an undemocratic country run by run by an evil demented person... why are you still there?"

Waters replies by saying that he has considered moving to Portugal or "some of the islands in the Caribbean", then adds, "it may be that my residency in the United States may not last for the rest of my life. It may well be that Donald and his cabal will make that decision for me because he is pretty erratic."



"He could send masked men around to shoot me in the head through my car window like he does to people who disagree with him," Waters continues, a reference to the killing of Renee Nicole Good by a US immigration agent in Minneapolis on January 7.



"We live in a really dangerous totally effed up world," Waters adds.

In unrelated - or maybe slightly related - news, Piers Morgan is currently in a British hospital after fracturing the “neck” of his femur following a fall.



“New Year off to a cracking start!” he commented on social media. "I blame Donald Trump."

You can watch his interview with Roger Waters in full below.



Waters isn't the first rock star to voice fears that criticising the US President could have consequences.



In a April 2025 website post titled 'Coming Back To America', Neil Young expressed his concern that freedom is already being curtailed under Trump's presidency, and that “non-existent” laws are being used to punish dissenting voices.

“If I talk about Donald J. Trump, I may be one of those returning to America who is barred or put in jail to sleep on a cement floor with an aluminum blanket,” he wrote. “That is happening all the time now."



"It seems that those who speak out freely with their own opinions, are now vulnerable to a non-existent Trump law," he continued. "Then it seems to me that if you voted for Kamala Harris over Trump, that makes it possible for you to go to jail or be detained, punished in some ways for not showing allegiance to what? How spineless is that? Trump is not able to stand up to anyone who does not agree with his ideas?"



Last week, Young criticised Trump for making America a "disaster", and called on US citizens to "rise up" in peaceful protests against his regime.