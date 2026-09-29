A Roger Waters-sanctioned Pink Floyd Show will tour North America next year

Roger Waters has announced a new tour celebrating Pink Floyd's music. Roger Waters Presents Legacy – A Pink Floyd Show will tour North America in 2027, but Waters won't join the show. Instead, the band will be directed by Harry Waters, son of the former Pink Floyd man.

The band's lengthy touring schedule will begin on February 15 at the River Center for the Performing Arts in Columbus, GA, and end at Fabulous Fox in St. Louis, MO, on September 25. Tickets will go on sale on October 2 at rogerwaterslegacy.com.

"These songs have meant so much to so many people for so many years, and I’m excited for audiences to come together and experience them live again," says Roger. "Harry has assembled a terrific band, and I can’t wait for fans around the world to see the special show we’ve created together."

Latest Videos From Louder Watch full video here:

"I fell in love with the music immediately," says Harry. "It really had an impact on me, irrespective of any bias, because it was Dad’s music. I still love it deeply to this day. Collaborating with Dad on this new production is such an honour, and I’m so grateful to have the opportunity to bring this music to fans old and new, around the world."

Waters Jr.'s connections to the music of Pink Floyd run deep. As a two-year-old, his voice was used on Pink Floyd’s Goodbye Blue Sky, and he played in his father's solo band for 14 years before being fired prior to the Us + Them tour in 2016.

He subsequently played several shows with the UK Pink Floyd tribute act Brit Floyd, and with the Israeli tribute band Echoes. More recently, he performed with Les Claypool's Fearless Flying Frog Brigade as they toured Floyd's Animals across the US.

Confusingly, Brit Floyd have also announced a run of US dates for 2027, which runs from February until April. The tour, which celebrates the 50th anniversary of Pink Floyd's Animals album, is in addition to the band's current The Moon, The Wall And Beyond schedule. Full dates for both projects follow.

Get the Louder Newsletter The latest news, features and interviews direct to your inbox, from the global home of alternative music. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Roger Waters Presents Legacy - A Pink Floyd Show | Preview - YouTube Watch On

Feb 15: Columbus River Center for the Performing Arts, GA

Feb 17: Clearwater The BayCare Sound, FL

Feb 19: Fort Myers Caloosa Sound Amphitheater, FL

Feb 20: St. Augustine The St. Augustine Amphitheatre, FL

Feb 21: Fort Lauderdale Broward Center for the Performing Arts, FL

Feb 23: Orlando Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, FL

Feb 25: Atlanta Fox Theatre, GA

Feb 26: Montgomery Montgomery Performing Arts Centre, AL

Feb 27: Nashville The Truth, TN

Feb 28: Huntsville Von Braun Center, AL

Mar 02: Green Bay The Weidner, WI

Mar 03: Minneapolis Orpheum Theatre, MN

Mar 04: Peoria Prairie Home Alliance Theater, IL

Mar 06: Chicago The Chicago Theatre, IL

Mar 07: Indianapolis Murat Theatre at Old National Centre, IN

Mar 9: Louisville The Louisville Palace Theatre, KY

Mar 10: Knoxville Knoxville Civic Auditorium, TN

Mar 12: Midland Midland Center for the Arts, MI

Mar 13: Windsor The Colosseum at Caesars Windsor, ON

Mar 14: Columbus Mershon Auditorium, OH

Mar 18: Grand Prairie Texas Trust CU Theatre at Grand Prairie, TX

Mar 19: Midland Wagner Noël Performing Arts Center, TX

Mar 20: San Antonio The Tobin Center, TX

Mar 21: Houston The Hobby Center for Performing Arts, TX

Apr 06: Pittsburgh Benedum Center, PA

Apr 07: Scranton Scranton Cultural Center, PA

Apr 09: Portland Merrill Auditorium, ME

Apr 10: Mashantucket Premier Theater at Foxwoods Resort Casino, CT:

Apr 11: Medford Chevalier Theatre, MA

Apr 13: Buffalo UB Center for the Arts, NY

Apr 14: Albany Palace Theatre, NY

Apr 16: Newark New Jersey Performing Arts Center, NJ

Apr 17: Atlantic City Ocean Casino Resort, NJ

Apr 18: Lancaster American Music Theatre, PA

Apr 20: Charlotte Ovens Auditorium, NC

Apr 21: Tysons Capital One Hall, VA

Apr 23: Orillia Casino Rama Resort, ON

Apr 24: Ottawa Hard Rock Live Ottawa, ON

Apr 26: Baltimore The Paramount Baltimore, MD

Apr 27: Rochester Kodak Center, NY

Apr 29: Utica The Stanley Theatre, NY

Apr 30: Richmond Altria Theater, VA

May 01: Virginia Beach The Dome by Rutter Mills, VA

May 02: Wilmington CFCC’s Wilson Center, NC

Aug 31: Vancouver Queen Elizabeth Theatre, BC

Sep 02: Wenatchee Town Toyota Center, WA

Sep 04: Portland McMenamins Edgefield, OR

Sep 07: San Francisco Golden Gate Theatre, CA

Sep 11: Los Angeles Greek Theatre, CA

Sep 12: San Diego The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park, CA

Sep 15: Salt Lake City Eccles Theater, UT

Sep 16: Las Vegas Pearl Concert Theater at Palms Casino Resort, NV

Sep 19: Denver Buell Theatre, CO

Sep 21: Cleveland Jacobs Pavilion, OH

Sep 24: Sylvania Centennial Terrace, OH

Sep 25: St. Louis The Fabulous Fox, MO

Oct 01: Tulsa Tulsa Theater, OK

Oct 02: Park City Heartland Credit Union Arena, KS

Oct 06: Tucson The Linda Ronstadt Music Hall, AZ

Oct 07: Prescott Findlay Toyota Center , AZ

Oct 09: Rancho Mirage Agua Caliente, CA

Oct 10: Las Vegas Orleans Arena @ Orleans Casino, NV

Oct 11: Fresno Saroyan Theatre, CA

Oct 13: Bakersfield Dignity Health Theater, CA

Oct 14: Oakland Fox Theater, CA

Oct 15: Paso Robles Vina Robles Amphitheatre, CA

Oct 16: Wheatland Hard Rock Casino & Hotel Sacramento, CA

Oct 18: Ridgefield Illani Casino, WA

Oct 20: Kennewick Toyota Center, WA

Oct 22: Abbotsford Rogers Forum, BC

Oct 23: Penticton South Okanagan Events Centre, BC

Oct 24: Calgary Grey Eagle Event Center, AB

Feb 23: Hamilton FirstOntario Concert Hall, ON

Feb 24: Pickering Casino, ON

Feb 25: London Canada Life Place, ON

Feb 27: Rochester Auditorium Theatre, NY

Feb 28: Burlington Flynn Center, VY

Mar 02: SpringfieldSymphony Hall, MA

Mar 03: Stamford Palace Theatre, CT

Mar 04: Boston MGM Music Hall, MA

Mar 06: Wallingford Toyota Oakdale Theater, CT

Mar 07: Schenectady Proctors Theatre, NY

Mar 09: Huntington Paramount Theatre, NY

Mar 10: Huntington Paramount Theatre, NY

Mar 12: Bethlehem Windcreek Event Center, PA

Mar 13: Bethlehem Windcreek Event Center, PA

Mar 14: Providence Veterans Memorial Auditorium, VA

Mar 16: Syracuse Oncenter Crouse Hinds Theater, NY

Mar 18: Washington Warner Theatre, DC

Mar 19: Baltimore Lyric Opera House, MD

Mar 20: Atlantic City Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena, NJ

Mar 21: Johnstown 1st Summit Arena, PA

Mar 23: Erie Warner Theatre, PA

Mar 25: New Brunswick State Theatre, NJ

Mar 26: Durham Performing Arts Center, NC

Mar 27: Jacksonville Florida Theatre, FL

Mar 30: Daytona Beach Peabody Auditorium, FL

Apr 01: Miami The Fillmore Miami Beach, FL

Apr 02: Clearwater Ruth Eckerd Hall, FL

Apr 03: Estero Hertz Arena, FL

Apr 04: Melbourne King Center, FL

Apr 06: Atlanta Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre, GA

Apr 08: Columbus Palace Theatre, OH

Apr 09: Grand Rapids DeVos Performance Hall, MI

Apr 10: Chicago The Riviera, IL

Apr 11: Akron Civic Theatre, OH

Apr 13: Toledo Huntington Center, OH

Apr 14: Buffalo Sheas, NY

Apr 15: Hershey Hershey Theatre, PA

Apr 16: Hershey Hershey Theatre, PA

Apr 17: Pittsburgh Peterson Event Center, PA

Find Brit Floyd tickets.