Toyah Willcox and Robert Fripp launch their most terrifying Sunday Lunch video yet
Is Robert Fripp auditioning for Slipknot?
Internet sensations Toyah Willcox and Robert Fripp have released their most terrifying video yet. The pair's latest Sunday Lunch video finds them in full Halloween mode, with Willcox dressed as a witch and Fripp wearing the kind of mask that suggests he'd be up for replacing Jim Root in Slipknot.
The lively pair choose an appropriate song to celebrate All Hallows' Eve, a typically ragged version of Donovan's Season Of The Witch, first released in 1966 and a hit for Julie Driscoll, Brian Auger & The Trinity the following year.
"Heeeargh a nassssy wicksy perssson," says Fripp at the song's climax, his voice muffled through his mask. "Today and every season of the year, here at Toyah and Robert's Sunday Lunch!"
Elsewhere, King Crimson's partnership with streaming service Nugs continues to bear fruit, with eight shows from the band's first trip to Japan – in December 1981 – now available to download on DGMLive or buy on CD through Nugs.
The shows featured the much-loved Crimson lineup that recorded Discipline, Beat and Three Of A Perfect Pair, with Fripp joined by Adrian Belew (guitar and vocals), Tony Levin (bass, stick, backing vocals) and Bill Bruford (acoustic and electronic percussion).
Toyah will release a 24-CD box set on December 4. Twenty-Four From Toyah includes every single and EP she released between 1979 and 1987, plus a selection of mixes, rarities, outtakes and live recordings. It's available to pre-order now.
Toyah also has four Christmas Party shows lined up in Liverpool, Sunderland, London and Birmingham. Full dates below.
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Toyah: Toyah’s Christmas Party 2026 dates
Dec 04: Liverpool The Tung Auditorium, UK
Dec 05: Sunderland Fire Station, UK
Dec 06: London Union Chapel, UK
Dec 07: Birmingham Town Hall, UK
Online Editor at Louder/Classic Rock magazine since 2014. 40 years in music industry, online for 27. Also bylines for: Metal Hammer, Prog Magazine, The Word Magazine, The Guardian, The New Statesman, Saga, Music365. Former Head of Music at Xfm Radio, A&R at Fiction Records, early blogger, ex-roadie, published author. He once appeared in a Cure video dressed as a cowboy, has flown on the Goodyear Blimp, and thinks any situation can be improved by the introduction of cats. Favourite Serbian trumpeter: Dejan Petrović.
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