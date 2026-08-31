Toyah and Robert Fripp make triumphant return to Sunday Lunch action

New episodes of Toyah Willcox and Robert Fripp's much-loved series of Sunday Lunch performances are increasingly thin on the ground, so we're delighted to report that a fresh edition emerged this weekend.

In what we believe to be only the third new performance released in 2026 – most weeks, the couple share a video from their extensive archive – the Fripp-Willcox kitchen is once again filled with joie de vivre as the King Crimson man and his bubbly bride embark on a typically ragged cover of the 1968 Rolling Stones classic Jumpin' Jack Flash.

"Yes, it's a toothless, bearded hag!" bellows Fripp at the climax. "With Toyah and Robert's Sunday Lunch."

Latest Videos From Louder Watch full video here:

"Who's the hag?" asks Toyah.

Toyah & Robert's Sunday Lunch - Jumpin' Jack Flash; - YouTube Watch On

This week, it was announced that Toyah will receive an Honorary Doctorate from the University of Worcester next month.

“I am thrilled to receive an Honorary Doctor of Letters from the University of Worcester," she says. "I have constantly strived to push boundaries in an unpredictable industry, and if my life can inspire, guide and help those who are about to do the same, then my 50 years in show business mean even more to me today. This honour will be a highlight of my life, and I am grateful to all who have made it possible. I very much look forward to the day I receive it."

Meanwhile, 11 King Crimson live shows – recorded in 2000 in Japan as the band promoted their 12th album The ConstruKction of Light – have been made available to download via the band's partnership with streaming platform nugs. The shows were originally available from the band's DGM Live website in 2016.