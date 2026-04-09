"It's venom did a number on my system." The Pretty Reckless' Taylor Momsen has been bitten by yet another animal on the AC/DC tour

The Pretty Reckless' Taylor Momsen has been bitten by a second animal on tour while supporting AC/DC.

The first bite came onstage at Estadio La Cartuja in Seville, Spain, on May 29, 2024, where they were supporting the Aussie rockers on the European leg of their Pwr Up dates. In between songs, Momsen was bitten by a bat and required a series of rabies shots.



"There's a fucking flying bat on my leg right now," she told the crowd after performing Witches Burn. "Can someone help me, please? I must really be a witch."



This week, prior to their performance at Estadio GNP Seguros in Mexico City on April 7, a venomous spider bit the singer's lower leg. The vocalist required medical assistance to neutralise the toxins in her bloodstream and reduce the swelling, as evidenced on her Instagram post.

"So it wouldn’t be an AC/DC tour if I didn’t get bit…" wrote Momsen. "This time a massive spider decided to take a chunk out of me and its venom did a number on my system so had to have the wonderful doctors in Mexico come and deliver quite the shot before the show last night… add it to the list! Spider woman? Batgirl? WTF."

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The tour will take a break from next week and both bands will continue in North America from July. Catch them at the following venues.

Apr 11: Mexico City Estadio GNP Seguros, Mexico

Apr 15: Mexico City Estadio GNP Seguros, Mexico

Jul 11: Charlotte Bank of America Stadium, NC

Jul 15: Columbus Ohio Stadium, OH

Jul 19: Madison Camp Randall Stadium, WI

Jul 24: San Antonio Alamodome, TX

Jul 28: Denver Empower Field at Mile High, CO

Aug 01: Las Vegas Allegiant Stadium, NV

Aug 05: San Francisco Levi's Stadium, CA

Aug 09: Edmonton Commonwealth Stadium, AB

Aug 13: Vancouver BC Place, BC

Aug 27: Atlanta Mercedes-Benz Stadium, GA

Aug 31: Houston NRG Stadium, TX

Sep 04: South Bend Notre Dame Stadium, IN

Sep 08: St. Louis The Dome at America's Center, MS

Sep 12: Montreal Parc Jean-Drapeau, QC

Sep 16: Toronto Rogers Stadium, ON

Sep 20: Winnipeg Princess Auto Stadium, MB

Sep 25: East Rutherford MetLife Stadium, NJ

Sep 29: Philadelphia Lincoln Financial Field, PA

Get AC/DC tickets.



The Pretty Reckless' new album Dear God will be released on June 26 via Fearless Records.