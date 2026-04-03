Crowdfunding campaign launched to support the family of late GosT mastermind James Lollar

A crowdfunding campaign to support the family of late GosT mastermind James Lollar has been launched.



The news of the 46-year-old multi-instrumentalist and producer's death on April 1 was shared by his management team yesterday. Known by the stage name Baalberith, Lollar formed the dark synthwave act GosT in 2013, drawing upon influences from extreme metal, horror film soundtracks, EBM and industrial metal.



The GoFundMe campaign to cover the musician's final expenses and aid his family was set up by Longview, Texas resident Jenna O'Sicky.



A statement on the campaign page reads: "We are deeply saddened by the sudden loss of our loved one, James Cody Lollar. He was a father, a friend, a talented musician, and a one-of-a-kind human being. He was cherished by so many, which has been very evident in the outpouring of love and support from loved ones, friends, and supporters of his music across the globe.

"Many have asked how they can support his family or show their condolences during this devastating time. In lieu of flowers, if you feel moved and are able, you are welcome to support by donating to help cover his final expenses and ease the financial burden on his family during this difficult time.

"Any contribution, no matter the amount, is deeply appreciated. If you’re unable to give, sharing this page or keeping his family in your thoughts means just as much."

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Peers of the Texas-based musician have paid tribute to Lollar.



"Devastated beyond words", James Kent, aka Perturbator, posted on X. "I love you like a brother and hope you rest in peace."

Californian band Health posted: "RIP. Cody James Lollar also known as Gost. In an industry filled with narcissistic shitheads James was one of the most lovely and genuinely empathetic people we ever had the pleasure to share the road with. Our thoughts go out to his family."



GosT last toured the UK in late 2025, supporting fellow synthwave artist Perturbator.

Devastated beyond words. I love you like a brother and hope you rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/ElH4SpSe7bApril 2, 2026